With a pair of superlatives in the mix, Galveston County high schools were well represented on 2018 all-district softball awards.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs freshman Demi Elder had an outstanding season beyond her years en route to being named the district’s newcomer of the year. Other players earning all-district accolades for their respective teams were:
Clear Creek — Brianna Aranzeta (first team, third base), Megan Lee (first team, at large), Madison Petrella (first team, catcher), Lindsey Leistad (second team, first base), Ashley Ramber (second team, shortstop), Jessica Skladal (second team, outfield), Pam Richardson (honorable mention), Loran Salinas (honorable mention)
Clear Falls — Chelsi Olvera (first team, designated player), Payton Bean (second team, pitcher), Baylee Freudenberg (second team, third base), Juli Niedermaier (second team, outfield), Erica Riley (second team, at large), Aaliyah Garcia (honorable mention), Katie Hoke (honorable mention)
Clear Springs — Hannah Crawford (first team, outfield), Malorie Langford (first team, second base), Kelly Maxwell (first team, pitcher), Kaylee Thomas (first team, utility), Jenna Bell (honorable mention), Alyssa Garza (honorable mention)
Dickinson — Baylee Klingler (first team, at large), Cailyn Peterson (second team, second base), Dariane Cram (honorable mention), Mia Terry (honorable mention)
Friendswood — Kendall Cross (first team, first base), Reagan Jones (first team, outfield), Patricia Yarotsky (first team, shortstop), Bayleigh Lay (second team, utility), Grace Hahn (honorable mention), Elizabeth Higgins (honorable mention)
DISTRICT 23-5A
Santa Fe second baseman Reese Reyna played her position to such great skill that she was named the district’s defensive player of the year. Others bestowed with all-district honors were as follows:
Ball High — Gabby Prets (first team, outfield), Britaney Shaw (first team, infield), Janae Girourard (second team, pitcher), Kaila Lee (second team, infield), Mari Kate Maggio (second team, outfield), Copely Davis (honorable mention), Grace Smith (honorable mention)
Santa Fe — Maddy Blake (first team, pitcher), Morgan Childs (first team, infield), Juliana Garcia (first team, outfield), Ryleigh Mata (first team, outfield), Ciara Trahan (first team, outfield), Rylie Bouvier (second team, catcher), Maggie Childs (second team, infield), Destinie Revier (second team, outfield), Sierra Cothern (honorable mention), Michelle Owens (honorable mention)
Texas City — Jade Arroyo (first team, infield), Mya Holmes (first team, infield), Deborah Jaeger (first team, outfield), Sydney Moore (first team, outfield), Tavery Ortiz (first team, catcher), Lily Reid (second team, infield), Alexa Mull (honorable mention)
