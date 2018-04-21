Clear Creek Independent School District will have two doubles representatives at next month’s University Interscholastic League Class 6A Tennis State Tournament.
The state meet is scheduled for May 17-18 at Texas A&M University’s George P. Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station.
Clear Creek qualified the boys doubles team of Clark Crookston and Michael Raji, while Clear Lake is sending to Aggieland its mixed doubles team, Megan Flores and Brian Qian.
Crookston and Raji, the No. 2 seeds, upset Houston Cypress Ranch’s No. 1-seeded Dylan Payne and Abhi Ramireddy in their final, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6).
Later in the day, Flores and Qian, seeded No. 1, had to beat Friendswood’s No. 4-seeded Quinn Radtke and Ethan Bui in a second-place playback match to qualify, doing so by a 6-2, 6-3 finish.
“It was really fun,” Raji said afterward. “We work well together as a team. When one of us is having a bad game, the other makes up for it.”
Crookston and Raji won in dramatic fashion, overcoming a 6-4 deficit in the second-set tiebreaker with four straight points.
“We went in wanting to be aggressive,” Raji said of the final. “We wanted to take it to them.”
Both CCISD teams will learn of their first-round state opponents in the near future knowing Crookston and Raji will face a No. 2 finisher from one of the other three regions, and Flores and Qian meeting a No. 1 finisher.
This is a return trip for Flores, who qualified for state last year in girls singles.
Overall, it was another strong showing by the locals, both at the 6A and 5A regional tournaments.
Also at the 6A event, Clear Falls’ Reed Collier earned a second straight bronze medal in boys singles for another third-place finish.
Radtke and Bui also received bronze for their two-day performance, one that included a 6-4, 6-2 upset of Cy-Ranch’s No. 2-seeded Rilee Marler and Parker Eads in the semifinals.
Clear Creek’s Alejandra Lopez was impressive, as well, finishing fourth overall in the girls’ singles. She upset Pearland Dawson’s No. 4-seeded Kyler Powe in the quarterfinals, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Meanwhile, at the Region III-5A tournament at the Calfee-Blythe Tennis Center in Willis, both of Ball High’s doubles entries advanced to the quarterfinals before being eliminated.
Tony Corrales and Tyreese Washington lost to eventual boys’ champion College Station, and Aeris Buss and Noah Elzner fell to third-place finisher Tomball in the mixed doubles.
“I’m unbelievably proud of all four Tors,” Ball High head tennis coach Kim LeGate said. “They played their hardest, and they have been all year. Their dedication and hard work doubled in these past two weeks preparing for this journey.
“It wasn’t the outcome we were looking for, especially for our senior, Tyreese Washington, but it was a huge accomplishment to qualify for regionals as district champs and a substantial feat to be quarterfinalists.”
