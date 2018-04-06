MANVEL
Down 2-0 at halftime, the Clear Springs Chargers rallied all the way back for a thrilling 3-2 win over the Brazoswood Lady Buccaneers in their Region III-6A quarterfinal playoff match Friday at Manvel High School.
“They came back and were fantastic,” Clear Springs head coach Craig Foster said. “It was awesome. They didn’t give up.”
Foster adjusted his formation at halftime in order to create a more aggressive attack, and it paid dividends.
“We had to change things, and we said, ‘Look, if we’re going to go out, it doesn’t matter what school, we’ll just go with the 3-4-3, and we might score one early before they could adjust and figure it out,'” Foster said.
Clear Springs’ match-winning goal was set up when defender Bella Lovieno’s free kick from 43 yards out was deflected out of play by Brazoswood goal keeper Aubrey Lovett earning a corner in 77th minute.
After playing the corner out wide, forward Rana Hussien was on the receiving end of a ball on the outer edges of the penalty box, and she blasted it into the back of the net.
Chargers forward Sarah Evans was the recipient of a nice ball in the 44th minute, and her pass was blasted into the back of the net from close range by forward Sydney Robinson to cut the Brazoswood lead to 2-1.
Forward Katie Marker was right on the mark on a free kick from 26 yards out in the 70th minute, sending a rocket into the goal to tie the match, 2-2.
“When we equalized, we said, ‘Let’s keep going, let’s keep going,’” Foster said. “We didn’t go conservative with a fourth defender. We waited until we scored the third goal, and then tried to run the clock down and put in a fourth defender, the way we started.”
Brazoswood got on the scoreboard early when midfielder Madi Kahanek’s corner kick sent deep into the penalty box in the fifth minute was batted around before defender Emma Gray tapped it by Clear Springs goal keeper Maddie Fisher for a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Bucs took a 2-0 lead in the 32nd minute on an own-goal when midfielder Maddie Bowers fired a hard shot on goal, and the deflection of Fisher’s save ricocheted off the boot of Clear Springs defender Anessa Byerman.
Clear Springs will next face Katy Cinco Ranch in the Region III-6A semifinals 12:30 p.m. Friday at Abshier Stadium in Deer Park.
