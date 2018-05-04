GALVESTON
Routine outs were hard to come by for the Ball High Tors Friday night.
A disastrous three-error fifth inning eventually led to a 9-2 loss to the visiting Houston Milby Buffaloes at Tor Field in Game 2 of the best-of-three bi-district series, ending Ball High's banner season.
“Chalk it up to baseball,” Tors head coach Russell Ferrell said afterward. “We had a bad inning and got into some weird counts. We probably had three innings like that all year. Sometimes things just don't work out.”
At the time, Ball High was holding on to a slim 2-1 advantage. Then, one bad break after another resulted in four go-ahead runs and a 5-2 Milby lead for keeps.
The Buffaloes, 2-1 winners in Thursday night's Game 1, then iced their second victory with another run in the sixth and three more in the seventh, two off the bat of pinch-hitter Andy Hinojosa.
“All in all, we had a good year,” Ferrell said. “It was fun to see Galveston out cheering us on. It just didn't work out for us tonight.”
The Tors grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning.
Austin Lawrence led off, pounding a single up the middle, then advanced to third on an Edgar Salinas sacrifice bunt and a stolen base.
One batter later, Lawrence was reaching home on a Dylan Whitehurst single to left field.
Milby evened the score in the top of the second before the Tors regained the lead in the bottom half.
Adam Trevino was hit by a pitch and pinch run by Thomas Farmer, who quickly stole second and scooted to third on a Brendan Neumann fielder's choice.
Lawrence followed with a walk, then got caught in a rundown long enough to allow Farmer to race home.
Ball High starting pitcher Zane Spence was able to keep the Buffaloes off the scoreboard until the fateful fifth.
Following a balk and an RBI single by Michael Avila, Spence exited the game with five strikeouts and four walks, relinquishing just four hits in his 4 1/3 innings of work.
Winning pitcher Miguel Orta then singled before Tor first baseman Spencer Addison turned in a defensive gem with a diving catch of a Elyas Mendoza short liner in foul territory.
But Addison's heroics were followed by two more Ball High errors, giving Milby its 5-2 command.
Orta took charge from there with a three-and-out inning in the bottom half of the fifth, then getting a double play groundball in the sixth to erase a Tors potential scoring threat, with Whitehurst leading off with his second hit of the game.
Orta gave up five hits total, two of those to Trent Raschke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.