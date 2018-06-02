BOYS
FIRST TEAM
• Kaden Lovett, sr., Clear Creek (player of the year)
• Evan Birsinger, sr., Friendswood
• Dillon Bullock, sr., Texas City
• Eduardo Escobedo, sr., Dickinson
• Ronaldo Gonzalez, fr., Clear Creek
• Riley Martinez, sr., Dickinson
• Alvaro Mellado, jr., Clear Falls
• Alex Paz, jr., Texas City
• Josh Peterson, sr., Friendswood
• Zane Siegel, sr., Ball High
• Kenneth Williams, sr., Santa Fe
SECOND TEAM
• Eric Cabrera, sr., Texas City
• Andre Caro, sr., Clear Creek
• Jonathan Castillo, sr., Texas City
• Jason Keyzer, sr., Clear Creek
• Alex Mai, sr., Friendswood
• Chris Martinez, sr., Dickinson
• Jace McGovern, so., Clear Falls
• Zach Montz, sr., Friendswood
• Will Norsworthy, sr., Clear Creek
• Alex Ramirez, sr., Texas City
• Stephen Serghiou, sr., Clear Springs
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
• Rana Hussein, sr., Clear Springs (player of the year)
• Maddy Anderson, so., Clear Falls
• Anessa Byerman, sr., Clear Springs
• Haile Hernandez, sr., Ball High
• Joanne Kaouk, so., Friendswood
• Alyssa Mencacci, jr., Clear Springs
• Olivia Rhodes, jr., Friendswood
• Alex Staat, so., Clear Springs
• Amanda Valdez, fr., Texas City
• Karissa Victoria, jr., Texas City
• Alyssa Williams, sr., Santa Fe
SECOND TEAM
• Maddie Fisher, sr., Clear Springs
• Blynn Friberg, so., Friendswood
• Bella Iovieno, so., Clear Springs
• Caitlin Green, so., Friendswood
• Zoe Jessen, sr., Clear Springs
• Pumarie Madden, fr., Friendswood
• Allie Moore, sr., Santa Fe
• Angy Orea, sr., Texas City
• Karissa Rulander, sr., Clear Falls
• Jaycee Thiem, sr., Texas City
• Callie Wylie, so., Santa Fe
— James LaCombe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.