It’s on to regionals for multiple Galveston County track and field athletes after another round of stellar performances at the 23/24-5A area meet Thursday at Katy Paetow High School.
Like at last week’s district meet, the stars of the show for Ball High once again were Kelly Carmicheal on the boys team and Leyha Williams on the girls side.
Williams qualified for the regional meet in an impressive four events, which included gold-medal performances at area in the triple jump (37 feet, 4.25 inches) and the long jump (17 feet, 9 inches). Williams also qualified in the 100-meter hurdles with a third-place finish (17.07) and in the 300-yard hurdles with a fourth-place finish (48.29).
Carmicheal once again swept the long-distance events with gold medals in the 3,200-meter run (9:54.94) and 1,600-meter run (4:37.79). Carmicheal’s time in the 3,200-meter run was a new personal record, Tors head boys track coach Korey Mangum said.
Ball High grabbed two more gold medals with James Stevens clearing 6 feet in the boys high jump, and Michael Pagan Estrada leaping 45 feet, 1 inch (also a personal record, according to Mangum) in the boys triple jump.
Also qualifying for regionals with top-four finishes for the Tors were Ari Smith in the girls high jump (second place; 4 feet, 10 inches), Katie Carter in the girls triple jump (third place; 35 feet, 1.25 inches), Nigel Green in the boys high jump (third place; 5 feet, 10 inches), Niece Thompson in the girls pole vault (third place; 7 feet, 6 inches) Maurice Willis in the boys pole vault (third place; 10 feet, 6 inches), Eric Rodriguez in the boys discus throw (third place; 123 feet, 3 inches) and Aysha Mitchell in the girls 1,600-meter run (fourth place; 5:51.61).
Both the Ball High boys team and girls team finished fifth overall.
OTHER TOP RESULTS
Santa Fe continued its domination in the pole vault event, as girls pole vaulters Caitlyn Garza (first place; 10 feet) and Alexys Greenlaw (second place; 8 feet), and boys pole vaulters Jay Mann (first place; 13 feet), Clayton Horn (second place; 12 feet) and Trent Clarke (third place; 10 feet, 6 inches) all qualifying for regionals.
Texas City’s Sophia Harrington earned a gold medal at area in the girls high jump (4 feet, 10 inches). The Lady Stings’ 4x200-meter relay team of Maya Senegal, Jovanna Olivares, Harrington and L’Erique Jones also will compete at regionals after a fourth-place finish (1:47.78) at area.
On the boys side for the Stings, Jordan Collins earned a gold medal in the 200-meter dash (22.02), and also qualified for regionals in the 100-meter dash with a third-place finish (10.92). Colton Stunkard earned a trip to regionals with a pair of silver-medal showings in the 1,600-meter run (4:40.94) and in the 3,200-meter run (10:13.73).
The Region III-5A track and field championships will be held next Friday and Saturday at Turner Stadium in Humble.
