DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 3, Alvin 2
ALVIN
Clear Falls used a late rally Tuesday to notch a come-from-behind win on the road against Alvin.
Alvin stung first in the bottom of the first as Jerran Schiller smacked a one-out triple to right and then Spencer Ouellette connected on a sacrifice fly.
Charles Gordon used his legs with a little help from the Knights defense to score the Jackets’ second run in the third when Gordon laced a two-out single to left, stole second, and then raced home on an error.
With one out in the sixth, three consecutive Clear Falls hits from Willis Coleman (single), Kaiden Beaty (double) and Braydon Fisher (RBI single) started the comeback. After Fisher stole second base, Graham Whittington’s sacrifice fly scoring Beaty evened the score at 2-2.
During the next at-bat, courtesy runner Nick Mueller advanced to third on a passed ball and scored the go-ahead run on an error by the shortstop.
Coleman and Gordon each had a team-high of two hits for their respective teams.
In his complete-game winning performance, Fisher allowed four hits, one earned run, no walks and struck out seven.
Clear Falls (7-2 in district) will look to sweep the district series against Alvin (2-7) when the Knights tangle with the Jackets at home 7 p.m. Friday.
Clear Springs 13, Clear Brook 2 (5 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers broke open a their contest Tuesday with a big bottom of the fourth inning to invoke the run rule in a romp over Clear Brook.
Ty Luper got the scoring started in a six-run bottom of the fourth by clearing the bases with a one-out, three-run double after Clear Springs worked three walks to jam the bases. That one big wallop turned a 7-2 game into a 10-2 affair, and the Chargers were knocking on the door of the 10-run rule.
Ryan Chamberlain knocked in a run on a single, and a single blooped into center field by Michael Gillaspia brought two more runners home.
Trey Luper got Clear Springs on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first on a two-run double. Clear Brook took advantage of Clear Springs errors to come right back in the top of the second to knot the score, 2-2, but the Chargers responded with a four-run bottom of the second to take the lead for good.
A pair of two-run hits — a double by Michael Cervantes and a single by Riley Schulz — accounted for Clear Springs’ scoring in the bottom of the second. The Chargers upped their lead to 7-2 on a Gillaspia RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third.
Chamberlain (3-for-3, two runs, one RBI) and Gillaspia (2-for-3, three RBIs, one run) had multi-hit games for Clear Springs.
Chargers starting pitcher Blake Schultz was brilliant in his abbreviated outing, with both of Clear Brook’s runs being of the unearned variety. Schultz gave up just one hit and two walks with six strikeouts.
Clear Springs (6-3) will make the short trip to Clear Brook (1-8) to conclude the teams’ season series 7 p.m. Friday.
Clear Lake 4, Friendswood 3
HOUSTON
Clear Lake took advantage of Friendswood miscues to take the series-opening district contest Tuesday.
A pair of errors, passed balls and walks doomed Friendswood early and helped the Falcons take a 3-0 lead after two innings.
The Mustangs were able to shave two runs off their deficit in the third as Calvin Whitaker tattooed a two-run double, scoring Johnnie Nemecek (grounded into a fielder’s choice after Seth Barber singled with one out) and Izaac Pacheco (walk).
Clear Lake took advantage of a hit by a pitch and an error that aided a critical insurance run to score in the bottom of the fourth.
A two-out walk to Thad Horman, a passed ball, a Jake Davis single and an error aided Friendswood to score its final run in the fifth.
Friendswood (6-3 in District 24-6A) will be looking to bounce back, as the Mustangs host Clear Lake (3-6) at 7 p.m. Friday. Friendswood will honor the 2008 team that advanced to the state tournament before the game.
