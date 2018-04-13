Galveston County high school baseball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 5, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
Garrett Poston threw a beauty of a game on the mound and helped his own cause with a two-run home run in the Clear Creek Wildcats’ shutout of the Dickinson Gators on Friday.
Poston got the complete-game shutout win with seven innings pitched, five hits, one walk and seven strikeouts to lead the Wildcats to a split of their season series with the Gators.
Clear Creek was able to get out to a big lead early and cruise behind Poston’s superb pitching for the win.
In a three-run top of the first, Matthew Etzel (no-out single) scored on an error, and later in the inning, Pete Miller’s two-run single pushed Clear Creek’s lead to 3-0.
The Wildcats added to their lead in the top of the second, with Etzel reaching on a two-out single and then Boston clobbering his home run over the right field fence.
Etzel (2-for-4, two runs, stolen base) and Logan Spuler (2-for-4) had multi-hit games for the Wildcats. Kam Johnson (2-for-3, double) had two of the Gators’ five total hits.
Both teams return to action 7 p.m. Tuesday in short-distance road games looking to remain in a crowded playoff hunt. Clear Creek (6-4 in district) will be at Clear Lake (3-7), and Dickinson (6-4) is at Clear Falls (7-3).
Alvin 11, Clear Falls 9
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls led by as much as 9-2 on Friday against Alvin, but the Jackets’ eight-run seventh inning led to a stunning loss for the Knights.
Trailing 9-3 heading into the top of the seventh, a one-out RBI double by Logan Ptak followed by an RBI single from Charles Gordon saw Alvin begin to scratch back into the game. After an error, Spencer Ouellette’s RBI single cut the lead to 9-6.
Clear Falls finally got the second out of the inning on a grounder, but also conceded a run on the out. An RBI double by Travis Phelps got Alvin to within a run, and Paul Kindervater traded places with him with an RBI double of his own to tie things up.
Alvin took the lead on an error on a fly ball hit to left field, and Tanner Deitrich gave the Jackets an insurance run with an RBI single.
A two-out solo home run hit by Ptak in the top of the fifth made the score 9-3 in Clear Falls’ favor.
Alvin actually held a 2-1 lead in this one early on, responding to a Knights run scoring on a passed ball in the bottom of the first with a two-run top of the second (two-out, two-run single by Ptak).
But, the Knights logged an eight-run inning of their own in the bottom of the third that their fans surely hoped would be enough for a knockout blow. Collecting RBI knocks in the big inning were Braxton Gerek (RBI single), Tanner Blackwell (grand slam home run) and Braydon Fisher (three-run home run).
Coming up for Clear Falls (7-3) is its season series against Dickinson (6-4), which begins 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Clear Brook 6, Clear Springs 5
FRIENDSWOOD
A two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh saw the Clear Brook Wolverines walk-off with a stunning upset win over the Clear Springs Chargers on Saturday.
Down to their final out and trailing 5-4, Mateo Guzman and Josh Barcenas both worked full-count walks and both advanced into scoring position on a passed ball. After Kyle Knobloch was brought in to pinch run for Barcenas, Cody Dennis knocked the game-winning two-run single to right field on another full count.
With Clear Brook leading 4-2, Clear Springs took its first lead of the game with a three-run top of the fifth. Following an RBI grounder hit by Dylan Bird, Trey Luper lined a two-run single to center field.
After trading runs in the first inning on an RBI double from Riley Schulz in the top half and an RBI grounder by Sebastian Pichardo in the bottom half of the frame, Clear Brook took the lead with a two-run bottom of the third (run-scoring error, Travis Watson RBI double).
The teams again traded runs in the fourth inning, with Clear Springs getting an RBI single from Tyler Hendrickson, and Clear Brook scoring on a passed ball.
Luper (2-for-4, , double, two RBIs) and Michael Cervantes (2-for-4, one run) had multi-hit games for Clear Springs, as did Gavin Machado (3-for-3, walk, one run) for Clear Brook.
The Chargers (6-4 in district) will try to bounce back in what should be a tough series against Friendswood (7-3), which begins 7 p.m. Tuesday at Friendswood.
Friendswood 10, Clear Lake 2
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood scored seven runs in the first three innings to cruise past Clear Lake on Friday and split the season series.
Back-to-back run-scoring hits from Calvin Whitaker (single scoring Johnnie Nemecek, who worked a lead-off walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch) and Thad Horman (triple and scored on balk during the next at-bat) highlighted Friendswood’s three-run first inning.
The Mustangs used some two-out magic in the second, with three consecutive hits capped off by a Izaac Pacheco RBI triple.
A lead-off error, a Horman single and Payton Ditta’s sacrifice fly to start the third inning aided Friendswood to punch its lead up to 7-0 when Horman scored on a wild pitch and Kevin Newkirk hit a line drive RBI single to left.
After Clear Lake scored its first run in the top of the fourth, two Falcon errors and two doubles from Newkirk (RBI) and Pacheco (two RBIs) were the story in the sixth as the Mustangs scored their final three runs of the game.
Nemecek (two runs), Pacheco (three RBIs), Whitaker and Newkirk (two RBIs) all collected two hits for Friendswood. Horman and Barber also scored two runs for the Mustangs.
Garrett Hurst started for Friendswood, going three innings, allowing two hits, one walk, and one strikeout.
Bradley Wilcott pitched the final four innings, striking out eight, allowing two hits, no earned runs (two unearned) and walking one.
Friendswood (7-3 in District 24-6A) hosts Clear Springs (6-4) in a big-time series that starts 7 p.m. Tuesday.
DISTRICT 23-5A
Santa Fe 7, Texas City 0
TEXAS CITY
Starting pitcher Rome Shubert threw a gem on the mound to lead the Santa Fe Indians to a shutout win over the Texas City Stings on Friday.
Shubert gave up just four hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.2 innings pitched to pick up the win. Reliever Tyler Fountain retired the only batter he faced to close out the game.
The Indians steadily pulled away from the Stings in this one, scoring two runs each in the top of the second, third and fourth innings. Santa Fe scored its final run in the top of the sixth.
Shubert also had a huge day at the plate for Santa Fe, finishing 3-for-4 with an RBI and a double. His battery mate Josh Blankenship was also strong at the dish, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double.
Blaine Nelson reached base in all four of his plate appearances on a single and three walks and had two RBIs. Branden Allen reached base twice on walks and had an RBI, and Dylan Kleinhans smacked a double in the game.
Player statistics for Texas City were not immediately available.
The Indians (10-2 in district) will try to stay on track for a 23-5A title when they return to action 7 p.m. Friday at home in a key tilt against Galena Park (8-4).
