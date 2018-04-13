Galveston County high school softball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 9, Dickinson 0 (5 innings)
DICKINSON
Pitcher Megan Lee threw a no-hitter, and the Clear Creek Wildcats took care of business with a win over the Dickinson Lady Gators on Friday night to remain on the inside track for a playoff spot.
Lee was only one walk (Ashley Schaub) and one hit batter (Baylee Klingler) away from a perfect game, as she struck out six batters in five shutout innings in the run-rule shortened contest.
Clear Creek got on the scoreboard early with a three-run top of the first, tacked on a run in the top of the second and put the game away with a five-run top of the fourth inning.
After Brianna Aranzetta led off the game with a double and was moved to third base on a sacrifice bunt, Ashley Ramber drove her home on an RBI single. A Madison Petrella walk and Lee single loaded the bases with one out, and then Ramber scored on a passed ball.
Just when it looked like Dickinson might escape the inning down only 2-0 following a fielder’s choice force out at home, an error cost the Lady Gators another Clear Creek run.
The Wildcats scored on another error in the top of the second before recording the knockout blow with their big top of the fourth.
A Cece Huff lead-off double and an error got the first two runners aboard, and then Loran Salinas raked an RBI single for the 5-0 lead. After both runners advanced on a passed ball, Aranzeta’s RBI sacrifice fly scored the next run. That was followed by back-to-back RBI doubles ripped by Pam Richardson and Ramber for an 8-0 advantage. A two-out RBI double by Lee capped the scoring fest.
Aranzeta (2-for-2, two doubles, walk, two runs, one RBI), Ramber (2-for-3, double, two RBIs, two runs) and Lee (2-for-3, double, RBI) had multi-hit games for the Wildcats.
Both teams will be back at it 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Creek (9-3 in district) hosts Clear Lake (0-12), and Dickinson (2-10) hosts Clear Falls (7-5).
Alvin 5, Clear Falls 2
ALVIN
The Alvin Lady Jackets used some two-out magic that led to a big fifth inning en route to knocking off the Clear Falls Knights on Friday night.
A one-out single by Katie Hoke, who advanced to second on a Erica Riley groundout, set up Baylee Freudenberg’s run-scoring single to center for the first run of the game in the bottom of the third.
After Alvin knotted the score in the top of the fourth, the Lady Jackets had four consecutive baserunners with two outs that included three straight RBI hits from Mary Pourcio (single), Rachel Hertenberger (double), and Avery Hearn (two run scoring double) to take a 5-1 lead in the fifth.
Clear Falls started the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back-to-back hits by Riley (single), Freudenberg (double) and Juli Niedermaier (RBI single), but Hertenberger (seven innings pitched, 14 strikeouts, two runs, seven hits, two walks in the complete-game win) was able to limit the damage by striking out the next three batters.
Freudenberg and Hoke both had two hits for the Knights.
Clear Falls (7-5 in District 24-6A) will be looking to bounce back on road against Dickinson (2-10). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Friendswood 5, Clear Lake 2
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs raced out to an early lead Friday and held off a late potential Falcon comeback attempt to sweep the season series against Clear Lake.
Tricia Yarotsky used her legs to help Friendswood start the scoring in the bottom of the third. After Yarotsky was plunked to start the inning, she stole second and third to set up Reagan Jones’s run-scoring single smacked to left.
Later in the inning, back-to-back run-scoring doubles from Elizabeth Higgins and Lauren Adams helped the Lady Mustangs take a 3-0 lead.
Friendswood added another run in the fourth when pinch hitter Alyson Elguezabal was welcomed with a hit by a pitch, Haven Franks singled to left, and later in the inning, Jones drove in Franks with a single to left.
Kendall Cross smashed a two-out run-scoring triple (scoring Jones, who walked) for Friendswood’s final run in the sixth.
The Falcons used three singles and the help of a wild pitch to score two runs in top of the seventh, but the Lady Mustangs were able to escape the jam by stranding two runners on thanks to a game-ending fielder’s choice.
Fighting for a playoff spot, Friendswood (6-6 in District 24-6A) has an important game at Clear Springs (9-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Other score:
Clear Brook 3, Clear Springs 2
DISTRICT 23-5A
Alvin Shadow Creek 8, Ball High 1
GALVESTON
Nine total Ball High errors proved problematic for the Lady Tors as the Shadow Creek Lady Sharks stunned them on their home field Friday.
In the top of the first, a lead-off single by Aniyah Burns and an error set up Zara Bennett’s RBI groundout and Ahmeera Bennett’s RBI single for the early 2-0 lead for Shadow Creek. The Lady Sharks added two more in the top of the third when Ahmeera Bennett reached on a two-out error, and then Araceli Carrillo made the Lady Tors pay dearly with a two-run home run. Two runs scored on two errors in the top of the fourth, as Shadow Creek ballooned its lead to 6-0.
Ball High scored its lone run of the game in the bottom of the fifth on a two-out RBI single by Grace Smith, driving in Haley Hall (one-out single, stolen base).
Shadow Creek got the run back and one more for good measure in the top of the sixth. Ahmeera Bennett reached on an error with one out, and DD Woodard got on base via an error with two outs. Bennett scored on a passed ball, and a second run scored on an error for the final 8-1 tally.
Copely Davis (2-for-3) and Marikate Maggio (2-for-3) had multi-hit games for Ball High, while Burns (2-for-4, one run), Carrillo (2-for-4, two RBIs, one run), Ahmeera Bennett (2-for-4, two runs) and Gabriela Olivo (2-for-4) combined to record eight of Shadow Creek’s 10 total hits.
The Lady Tors (7-7 in district) will look for better results in their next game, which will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Manvel (11-3).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.