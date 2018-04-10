LEAGUE CITY
Behind Kelly Maxwell’s dominant pitching in the circle, the Clear Springs Chargers shut out the Clear Falls Knights, 2-0, at Charger Softball Field to win their ninth consecutive district contest.
The results of the first four batters for each team was very similar to start the game, as the lead-off hitter singled, followed by a fielding error on a bunt, a strikeout looking, and a groundout advancing both runners.
But Clear Springs was the only team able to take advantage when Hannah Crawford was at dish.
The eighth pitch Crawford saw from Payton Bean resulted in a passed ball and a walk, allowing Elder, who laced a single off the left field line, to scamper home giving her Chargers a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Elder’s hustle allowed Clear Springs to score an insurance run.
Elder smoked the first pitch she saw off the first baseman’s glove to reach on a lead-off error.
Malorie Langford then laid down a sacrifice bunt to third, and Elder sped around second and slid into third safely for the two-base sacrifice.
The next batter, Jenna Bel,l connected on an RBI grounder, scoring the lightning-quick Elder.
After Bean worked a six-pitch lead-off walk and courtesy runner Bailey Barrazza advanced to second on a wild pitch in the second, Maxwell retired the next 12 Clear Falls batters in order with seven of her 11 strikeouts coming in the span, before Chelsi Olvera worked a walk and Katie Hoke was hit by a pitch to start the top of the sixth.
This marked the third inning that the Knights had a runner in scoring position with no outs, and Maxwell was able to pitch out of the sixth-inning jam with a strikeout swinging, a groundout, and a fly out.
In the top of the seventh, Maxwell (seven complete shutout innings, one hit, two walks, 11 strikeouts) finished off the Knights by inducing two straight groundouts and a swinging strikeout for her fourth 1-2-3 inning.
Olvera’s lead-off first-inning single to center was the Knights only hit of the night.
Elder finished the game going 2-for-3. Elder’s lead-off infield bunt single was part of another Charger scoring opportunity when Bell connected on a single and stole second base with one out. But Bean struck out the next two batters swinging to escape the threat.
A Kaylee Thomas line drive two-out single in the fourth was the Chargers fourth hit.
Bean pitched six full innings, striking out seven, allowing two runs (one earned), four hits and one walk in the loss.
Both teams will be back in action 6:30 p.m. Friday as Clear Springs (9-2 in District 24-6A) will be looking to stay in a first place district tie with Alvin with three games to go when the Chargers travel to Clear Brook (4-7). Clear Falls (7-4) hopes to bounce back with a big matchup at home against Alvin (9-2).
