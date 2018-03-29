PEARLAND
Led by senior striker Rana Hussein and senior keeper Maddie Fisher, the Clear Springs Chargers extended their undefeated streak of 15 games into the playoffs, taking down the Dawson Lady Eagles, 1-0, on Thursday at The Rig.
Scoring the winning goal for the Chargers was Hussein, who was set up with a through-pass by sophomore Sam Robinson, who broke through the defense to make the pass, putting Hussein out in front of the defenders.
Hussein smashed the ball into the back of the net in the 19th minute of the game, giving the Chargers a 1-0 lead they would never relinquish.
Fisher, who seemingly wasn’t challenged until the second half, has led the way for a defensive unit that has allowed only one goal over their last 15 games, with 14 clean sheets.
In the 46th minute, Fisher ripped down a troubling free kick, and in the 20th minute made back-to-back saves, punching a shot over the bar and grabbing a subsequent header off a corner kick.
Defensive starters seniors Anessa Byerman and Mya Anders, junior Maddie Salas and sophomore Bella Iovieno all combined with Anderson on the clean sheet.
The Chargers put pressure on the Lady Eagles from the game’s opening whistle when junior Sarah Evans put a shot on goal in the first minute.
In the sixth minute, sophomore Katie Marker and Evans found themselves in prime opportunity to score, but were both whistled for offsides.
A minute later it was Evans again, using her speed to break away and put a shot over the cross bar, followed by Fisher setting the tone on defense by ripping a ball out of the sky.
Including Thursday’s game, the Chargers have now outscored their opponents 68-1 over the last 15 games played.
The Chargers advance to play Atascosita in the next round, with a date, time and venue to be determined.
