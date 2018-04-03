PEARLAND
Facing the District 22-6A champion Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (20-3-2), a state semifinalist from a year ago, the Friendswood Mustangs (11-10-5) were going to need all the luck they could get.
The Mustangs held their ground for the first 52 minutes of the game behind big defensive plays by senior keeper Mason Hunnicutt, senior Evan Birsinger and sophomore Michael Black, but eventually fell to the Longhorns by the final score of 2-0 on Tuesday night at The Rig in Pearland.
In the 52nd minute, the Mustangs could not collect or clear the ball inside their own penalty box, and the ball ping-ponged around, finally resting at the feet of the Longhorns’ Bryan Nava, who smashed the ball through traffic and into the back of the net, for a fluke goal of sorts, to take a 1-0 lead.
The Mustangs who had trouble cracking the Dobie defense all evening, only managed a handful of free kicks by senior Zach Montz the rest of the way, with unsavory results.
In the 75th minute, Longhorn Luis Arellano found the ball on the right side of goal, made a 180 and fired a shot across his body, past Hunnicutt and into the back of the net for the dagger goal, putting Dobie up 2-0 with only five minutes remaining.
Perhaps the best chance for the Mustangs to score came early in the second half when sophomore Josh Murphy made defenders miss and from the left side of the goal launched a grounded shot across the face of the goal and out of play.
Early in the first half sophomore Diego Martinez nut-megged a defender and sent a cross into the box for junior Ethan Gamero, who put it just wide of target.
In the 36th minute of the second half, Murphy laid off a nice one-touch pass to senior Liam Kehres, who sent another cross into Gamero, who just missed getting his head on the ball.
The Mustangs finished in third place in District 24-6A, with a district record of 8-4-2, just four points back of a district title.
