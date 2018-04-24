Galveston County high school baseball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 12, Clear Lake 0 (5 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
An eight-run bottom of the third inning boosted the Clear Springs Chargers to a run-rule shortened win over Clear Lake at home Tuesday.
Already leading 2-0, Michael Gillaspia led off the bottom of the third by getting hit by a pitch, and then Riley Schulz drove him home on a one-out RBI triple. The rest of that inning’s runs for Clear Springs came with two outs.
Trey Luper hit an RBI single, and then back-to-back walks loaded the bases. Chase Arnaud then cleared the bases with a three-run double for a 7-0 lead. After an RBI single by Gillaspia, two more runs were scored by way of an error.
Tyler Hendrickson (2-for-2, three RBIs, two runs) put the final touches on the rout with a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth.
Clear Springs’ first runs of the game came in the bottom of the second. Dylan Byrd’s lead-off double and Trey Luper getting plunked by a pitch set up Hendrickson’s RBI double and Ty Luper’s RBI sacrifice fly.
Blake Schultz (4.2 innings, two hits, five strikeouts, two walks) picked up the shutout win on the mound. Reliever Frankie Wehmeyer retired the only batter his faced on one pitch.
Clear Springs (8-5 in district) and Clear Lake (4-9) close out their season series 7 p.m. Friday at Clear Lake.
Dickinson 4, Clear Brook 2
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators rallied late against Clear Brook on Tuesday to pick up an important win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Trailing 2-1, Dickinson took the lead in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a big hit and fleet feet by Kam Johnson. Johnson’s one-out RBI triple scored Andrew Jimenez (lead-off single), and then Johnson raced home on a wild pitch for a 3-2 lead.
A walk and an error set up a run-scoring fielder’s choice for an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
After Clear Brook jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on an error and a fielder’s choice, the Gators cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second on a lead-off home run smashed to center field by Kiko Nunez.
Ty Bruysschaard (3.1 innings, one hit, 10 strikeouts, two walks) had a great effort in relief for the Gators.
Dickinson (7-6 in district) will be in a need-to-win scenario to remain in the playoff picture in the series and regular season finale 7 p.m. Friday at Clear Brook (2-11).
Friendswood 2, Alvin 1
ALVIN
Four pitchers combined to throw a gem for the Friendswood Mustangs, as they edged Alvin in a low-scoring contest on the road Tuesday to clinch a playoff berth.
In the top of the third, Seth Barber reached base on what would be a costly dropped third strike with one out, as the next batter, Johnnie Nemecek crushed a two-run home run to left.
Spencer Ouellette drove in Charles Gordon (one-out single) on a two-out RBI single to cut the Mustangs’ lead in half and make things interesting, but Friendswood held on for the win.
Calvin Whitaker (2-for-3) had half of Friendswood’s total of four hits.
Ryan Vera (3 innings, three hits, three strikeouts, one walk), Garrett Hurst (2 innings, three hits, one run, two strikeouts), Spencer Russo (1.2 innings, one strikeout, two walks) and Bradley Wilcott (0.1 innings, one strikeout) teamed up for the win on the mound.
Friendswood (9-4 in district) and Alvin (5-8) close out the regular season 7 p.m. Friday at Bobby Black Field.
DISTRICT 23-5A
Ball High 12, Fort Bend Marshall 0 (5 innings)
MISSOURI CITY
An eight-run top of the second inning and a combined no-hitter saw the Ball High Tors cruise to a run-rule shortened win at Fort Bend Marshall in their regular season finale Tuesday.
Jayson Rodriguez drew a four-pitch walk to lead off the big inning, advanced to third base on an error and was driven in on a Trent Raschke (3-for-3, two RBIs, one run) RBI single. An error and a walk loaded the bases, setting up Adam Trevino’s two-run single, and then Keegan Gavin hit an RBI sacrifice fly for a 4-0 lead.
Back-to-back singles by Austin Lawrence and Edgar Salinas (RBI) helped add to the lead. With two outs, Rodriguez drew a bases-loaded RBI walk, and then Raschke and Spencer Addison hit consecutive RBI singles for an 8-0 lead.
Consecutive one-out singles by Thomas Farmer (2-for-2, two runs, one RBI), Raschke and Alfredo Rodriguez (RBI) added to Ball High’s total in the top of the fourth.
The Tors then passed the run-rule threshold with a three-run top of the fifth. After Salinas (one-out walk) scored on an error, Farmer brought Dylan Whitehurst (one-out single) home on an RBI single. An RBI grounder from Rodriguez accounted for the Tors’ final run.
Trenton Lawrence (2 innings, three strikeouts, one walk), Austin Lawrence (2 innings, four strikeouts, one hit by pitch) and Brendan Neuman (1 inning, three strikeouts, two hit by pitch) threw the combined no-hitter.
Ball High (11-5 in district) will await a final round of 23-5A games to learn its playoff fate.
Santa Fe 2, Alvin Shadow Creek 1 (8 innings)
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Indians survived a scare from a game Shadow Creek bunch for an extra-inning win Tuesday to clinch the 2018 District 23-5A championship Tuesday.
The Indians got out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, but lost a shutout bid in the top of the seventh and required an extra inning to escape with the win.
Collecting Santa Fe’s six base hits (all singles) were Josh Blankenship (2-for-4, RBI), Rome Shubert (2-for-4), Gregory Adams (RBI) and Tyler Martin. The lead-off man Martin also reached base twice on walks and had a stolen base.
Jacob Long (5 innings, two hits, six strikeouts, one walk) pitched well in the tough-luck no-decision.
The Indians (13-2 in district) close out their season 7 p.m. Friday at home against Fort Bend Marshall (1-14).
Other score:
Texas City 8, Manvel 7
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
