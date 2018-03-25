LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls’ Reed Collier and Clear Creek’s Michael Raji finished 2-3 in the championship division boys singles at the 10th annual Kemah Boardwalk High School Invitational tennis tournament.
Collier won three times on Friday, then beat Humble Kingwood’s Dalton Locke in Saturday’s semifinals, 6-1, 6-3.
But in the championship match, Collier lost to San Antonio Alamo Heights’ Campbell Erwin, the defending Class 5A state singles champion, 6-3, 7-5.
“Obviously disappointing, but he’s motivated by it and wants to get the chance to play (Erwin) again soon,” Clear Falls head coach Keller Akin said of Collier.
As for Raji, he lost to Erwin in the semifinals, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6), but rebounded with a comeback win in the third-place match, rallying past Locke, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.
“Michael was very excited to play singles for the Kemah Boardwalk tournament,” Clear Creek coach Derick Geise said. “He was unable to last year due to injury. I told him to have fun and take everything in as this would be his last singles tournament of his high school tennis career.
“Michael played phenomenal and went toe to toe with Erwin. He had three set points in the second-set tiebreaker.”
Houston Memorial’s Aleksandra Dimitrijevic won the girls singles, beating Vandegrift’s Gabby Cusano in the final, 6-2, 6-2.
The Wildcats’ Alejandra Lopez placed eighth overall in the girls singles.
Meanwhile, winning the doubles were Memorial (boys) and Austin Stephen F. Austin (girls). Memorial also won the mixed doubles.
— Manuel Moreno Jr.
