Jonathon Pascale’s arm aided Clear Falls to shut out Atascocita, 4-0, in Game 1 of the best-of-three Region III-6A area round series at at Eagle Field.
In the bottom of the fourth, Clear Falls defense helped preserve a scoreless ball game.
After David Taylor smacked a one-out single to left and Pascale struck out the next batter swinging, Tristan Karels connected on a single to right.
Graham Whittington fielded the ball and threw home to catcher Leo Lopez for the third out.
This out at home turned out to be the perfect definition of momentum in baseball in the next half inning that was started on a one-out Willis Coleman single.
A fielder’s choice groundout by Kaiden Beaty and a fielding error allowed Beaty to advance to second base and had the Knights in business with two outs.
Braydon Fisher then smacked a run-scoring single, scoring courtesy runner Baylan Vaughn for the Clear Falls first run of the game.
Shaky defense by the Eagles allowed the Knights to score two more runs in the fifth that started with a wild pitch that allowed Fisher to advance to third, a walk to Whittington, and then Whittington advanced to second on a fielder’s indifference.
Braxton Gerek then hit a hard ground ball to second base and an error allowed both Fisher and Whittington to cross the plate.
After Pascale worked a six-pitch lead-off walk to start the sixth, courtesy runner Langston White used his speed to score the Knights final run of the game.
White stole two bases and raced home on a sacrifice fly to center Cooper Timmons.
Pascale had the winning, strong complete-game performance on the mound for the Knights, allowing six hits (all singles, and besides the fourth inning, did not allow a runner past first base), no walks and struck out eight batters.
Taylor and Karels (Atascocita) and Fisher (Clear Falls) all had two hits.
Clear Falls will be looking to sweep their second consecutive playoff series to start the UIL playoffs and advance to the regional quarterfinals for the first time in school history when the Knights tangle with Atascocita in Game 2 of the best-of-three series at home at noon today. If the Eagles win Game 2, then Game 3 will be 30 minutes following Game 2.
