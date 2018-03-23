Galveston County softball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 10, Clear Lake 0 (4 innings)
HOUSTON
Clear Creek exploded for eight runs in the fourth inning to cruise to a run-ruled victory on the road Friday night.
Back-to-back two-out hits from Adri Aranzeta (double) and Aliyah Aceves (RBI single) accounted for the first Wildcat run in the top of the second inning.
After Jessica Skladal worked a lead-off walk to start the third and advanced to second on a Brianna Aranzeta fly out to left, Ashley Ramber connected on a line drive single to left and was then caught in a rundown allowing Skladal to score.
The first 10 batters in the fourth contributed to Clear Creek’s eight run inning.
In this span, four consecutive singles from Aliyah Aceves (RBI), Erin McTaggart, Jessica Skladal (RBI) and Brianna Aranzeta (two RBI) highlighted the big inning.
Brianna Aranzeta, Madison Petrella, Lindsey Leistad, Adri Aranzetta (two runs) and Aceves (two RBIs) all combined for 10 (two each) of the Wildcats 14 hits.
Megan Lee faced the minimum in four complete innings in the circle striking out six in the win. The only baserunner Lee allowed was when a Falcon reached base on an error to start the bottom of the third, but the runner was immediately erased from the base paths on the first pitch to the next batter, who bunted into a double play.
Clear Creek (6-0 in District 24-6A) has a big battle at home against Clear Falls (4-2) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Clear Falls 10, Dickinson 0 (4 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls busted out the bats at home to defeat to defeat Dickinson in a run-ruled district contest Friday.
With one out, three hard hit balls and a walk contributed to the first four Knight runs in the bottom of the first.
After Katie Hoke smoked the first pitch for a line-drive triple to center and Erica Riley walked on four pitches, the first pitch to Baylee Freudenberg was a wild pitch allowing Hoke to score. The next pitch Freudenberg tattooed to left for a two-run homer.
Juli Niedermaier then followed smacking a second pitch home run to left.
The Knights used a double-fest in the bottom of the third when four of the first five batters doubled resulting in three more runs making the score 8-0 Knights: Niedermaier, Chloe Jackson (RBI), Alex Bradford (RBI), and Payton Bean (RBI)
In the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded (Freudenberg single, Niedermaier walk, Jackson single), Bradford walked it off with a two-run double to center on the seventh pitch.
Payton Bean pitched four complete innings, striking out five and walking three (two of those walks issued to Baylee Klingler) in the victory.
Collecting two hits of the Knights (12 total) were Freudenberg (two runs, two RBIs), Niedermaier (three runs), Jackson, Bradford (three RBIs) and Bean.
Both teams are back in action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, as Clear Falls (4-2 in District 24-6A) travels to tangle with Clear Creek (6-0), and Dickinson (1-5) will be looking to get back on track at home against Clear Brook (1-5).
DISTRICT 23-5A
Ball High 15, Fort Bend Elkins 4 (6 innings)
GALVESTON
It was a close game early, but Ball High eventually broke the game wide open in a run-rule victory for the Lady Tors at home Friday against Elkins.
Tied 3-3 heading into the bottom of the third inning, Ball High plated five runs in that frame and then walked off with a six-run bottom of the sixth inning.
Marikate Maggio sparked the offense with four RBIs, three runs scored and a double. Gabby Press had a double and three RBIs, and picking up multi-hit games for the Lady Tors were Janae Girouard (2-for-4, one triple) and Grace Smith (2-for-3, three runs).
Ball High (6-3 in district) is scheduled to return to action 6:30 p.m. next Friday at home against Texas City (6-3).
Santa Fe 9, Manvel 5
SANTA FE
The Lady Indians used a big fourth inning and scored some late insurance runs to hold off and sweep Manvel in district play.
Santa Fe answered a Alexis Uresti two-out homer in the top of the first, with a run in the bottom of the second on a Reese Reyna run-scoring double driving in Ciara Trahan (hit by a pitch).
The first four Lady Indians reached base in the fourth that contributed to a the four-run inning.
Run-scoring doubles from Rylie Bouvier and Sierra Cothern (two RBI) highlighted the scoring.
After Manvel scored a run in the top of the fifth, Santa Fe countered with what was big insurance runs with two in both the fifth and sixth that was aided by some two out magic.
In the fifth, Trahan singled and then Reyna smacked a two run-homer, and back-to-back RBI hits from Maggie Childs (single) and Cothern (double) accounted for the two in the sixth.
Like in the first meeting, the Lady Mavs did not go away quietly. With two outs in the top of the seventh, Brianna Garcia tattooed a three-run homer for Manvel. But Maddy Blake was able to induce a groundout to end the game.
Collecting two or more hits for the Lady Indians were Reyna (3-for-3, three RBIs), Mata (three hits, two runs), Cothern (two hits, three RBIs) and Michelle Owens (two hits, two runs).
Santa Fe (8-1 in District 23-5A) travels to Fort Bend Marshall (0-9) on Tuesday. First pitch in the circle is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Texas City 15, Fort Bend Marshall 0 (3 innings)
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings faced little trouble in dispatching Marshall at home Friday night.
Itleigh Kelly led the Lady Stings with four RBIs, while Sydney Moore chipped in two RBIs and Mya Holmes and Deborah Jaeger each had an RBI.
Texas City (6-3 in district) will look to keep rolling 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Bend Elkins (3-6).
TCAL
O’Connell 17, Clear Lake Christian 2 (3 innings)
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Lady Buccaneers improved their district record to 2-0 by making short work of Clear Lake Christian on Friday.
After an initial walk and two errors allowed the first run to score for Clear Lake Christian, the Lady Bucs defense turned a double play started by Tori Sarocco and then a strikeout to get out of the first half of the first inning.
Nieci Charles ignited the Lady Bucs’ offense with the lead-off batter hitting an inside the park home run, and the Lady Bucs never looked back.
Brooke Cromie picked up the win in the circle, pitching two innings with four strikeouts and two walks. Abriel Casas pitched the final inning with two strikeouts and one walk.
O’Connell is back at it 6 p.m. Monday at Mount Carmel Academy.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(1) comment
The Galveston Ball Lady Tors against Elkins, the player is Gabby Prets and not Gabby Press. She hit a triple in the bottom of the 6th inning to end the game!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.