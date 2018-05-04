PEARLAND
The Dickinson Gators advanced to the second round of the playoffs after shutting out the Pearland Dawson Eagles 9-2 on Dawson’s home field Friday.
The first inning was particularly painful for the Eagles, as pitcher Tyler Langston let off three runs. Kam Johnson led off for Dickinson and swung for a triple. The second batter on, Guy Garabay, took a walk, as did the Eagles team to the mound for a conference.
Gators first baseman Kiko Nunez knocked in a single good for two RBIs. With just four batters in, the Gators led with two runs and two runners on. A pop out from Gators pitcher Hunter Sims finally closed out the top half of the first inning.
The Gators picked up two more runs in the third inning, making it 5-0. Dickinson’s Nathan Ingram hit for a single right out of the gates at the top of the fifth. The misery for the Dawson Eagles didn’t end there. Sims got off a successful bunt to advance the runner, but a wild throw from the Eagles brought Ingram in for another run. The Eagles missed another hit out to center field, earning the Gators another triple and another run.
Johnson picked up a double and an RBI in the fifth bringing the score to 8-0 Dickinson. The Gators picked up yet another run in the seventh.
