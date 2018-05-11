LA PORTE
The La Porte Bulldogs needed only one inning to make all the difference in their 9-6 win over the Dickinson Gators at Bulldog Field on Friday night in the Region III-6A Area playoff round.
Playing in Game 1 of the best-of-three series, the Bulldogs turned a 2-1 deficit after three innings into a 9-2 advantage, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to go in front before holding off a late Dickinson rally.
Kam Johnson started the game with a lead-off single to center field. He worked his way to third, but the Gators couldn’t plate Johnson after Nathan Ingram was called out at first for the third out.
The Gators used another lead-off hit to start the second inning with Hunter Sims singling to left field and a passed ball soon after advanced him to third.
This time, the Gators managed to capitalize with a runner on third when Andrew Jimenez’s RBI single scored Sims to give Dickinson a 1-0 lead.
Johnson’s two-out single to left field put Dickinson runners on both corners, and Daniel Mosqueda plated Jimenez for the 2-0 advantage.
But the Bulldogs had the perfect response with Mark Gomez leading off the bottom of the second with a home run over the left field fence for the Bulldogs’ first hit of the game and cut the Gators’ lead in half.
Jimenez and Perez both got on base in the fourth frame and Johnson’s sacrifice bunt advanced Jimenez to third. But the Gators left both runners stranded.
Gomez continued his dangerous hitting with a double deep into right center field and Brett Bihm’s double led to the tying run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Kacey McCoy’s single brought home a La Porte run to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead with only out.
After the Bulldogs loaded the bases, Tyler Reistetter took over on the mound for the Gators, replacing starter Ty Bruysschhard.
Jalen Metz drew a walk to give the score another Bulldog run and keep the bases loaded.
The Gators managed to stop a Bulldog run at home for the second out, but Josiah Castro’s walk with the bases loaded only increased La Porte’s advantage and the fourth frame was still not finished.
That brought up Gomez who capitalized on the loaded bases, hammering a grand slam and his second home run of the night for a commanding 9-2 lead.
Dickinson’s Connor Greer took over on the mound soon after.
The Gators got a run back in the fifth and loaded the bases in the sixth inning with no outs.
Nunez’s pop up RBI single kept DHS runners at each base. The Gators added two more runs before the middle of the sixth to narrow the gap.
Gomez took over as pitcher at the start of the seventh and the Bulldogs’ outfield held on to take the victory.
Game 2 will take place in Dickinson at noon today, and, if necessary, Game 3 will follow 45 minutes after.
