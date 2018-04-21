MANVEL
The Ball High Tors fell to the Manvel Mavericks, 6-1, on Saturday afternoon due to a five-run fifth inning.
“We are a team that is going to hang in there, and Whitehurst and Keegan both pitched well, but we have to play good defense,” said Ball High head coach Russell Ferrell. “In that fifth inning, we gave them a few extra outs. We are going to come back next week and play hard and see where the chips may fall.”
The Tors came into this coming off a victory over Alvin Shadow Creek, 8-5, but that momentum wasn’t enough to keep the Tors rolling.
The Tors started the game the way they would’ve liked with a run scored in the first inning. Trent Raschke brought in the lead-off hitter Austin Lawrence for what would be the Tors only run of the game.
“We like to bunt and hit-and-run, but when we play from behind it is hard to do that,” said Ferrell. “We didn’t strike out a bunch and we hit some balls hard at people. I thought we did OK at the plate, we just tended to hit it all people.”
The Tors played a great game until the fifth inning came around and that’s when things began to unravel. The Tors would end up giving up five runs, have two errors, and walk four batters to put them down four runs.
The Mavericks added one more run in the sixth inning on sacrifice fly by Johnathan Jones to bring in lead-off hitter Warren Laster.
The Tors made things interesting in the seventh inning with three singles, but weren’t able to get a run across.
The Tors have just two games remaining in their season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.