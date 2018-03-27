GALVESTON
Damon Fernandez pitched a no-hitter and the Manvel Mavericks proved to be too much for the Ball High Tors, winning 6-2 on Tuesday night in Galveston.
Fernandez, who pitched until the seventh inning, helped spearhead the Mavericks’ effort, and they now sit at the top of the District 23-5A standings at 5-1.
The Tors fell to 4-3 in district play.
“Galveston is a tough place to play, said Manvel head coach Kelly Kerlin. “The wind and the conditions make it difficult and we had to be really focused tonight. Ball High won district last year, but we rose up to the challenge tonight.”
All the damage was done in the second inning when the Mavericks scored six runs on only two hits.
“We had a bad inning in the second, and that was it,” said Ball High head coach Russell Ferrell. “Tonight, was all about Damon Fernandez. He was great. Sometimes, when you run into a hot pitcher like that, you’ll get in trouble. He pitched his tail off tonight.”
Manvel was able to capitalize on Ball High’s mistakes.
“When we get guys on, we can do some damage,” Kerlin said. “We took advantage of some wild pitches, and that’s what we focused on. Getting some knocks with guys in scoring position helps.”
Austin Lawrence managed to get a walk to lead off the bottom of the third inning before Edgar Salinas got out. Dylan Whitehurst and Jayson Rodriguez both then struck out.
The Mavericks managed to load the bases in the top of the fourth inning.
But Isaiah Walker got out and the Mavericks were unable to extend their lead.
The Tors could only manage a walk by Spencer Addison in the bottom of the fourth before getting out at second base after trying to advance on a hit by Brendan Neumann.
The Tors didn’t allow a hit in the top of the fifth inning but couldn’t find a way back into the game.
The Tors will next face the Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos at 7 p.m. Thursday on the road.
“Everybody knows our district is going to be tough,” Ferrell said. “We were hoping to make it tougher on Manvel tonight, but we gave them some gifts early on. It’ll be a tight district race.”
Manvel will host the Texas City Stings at 7 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.