SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Indians scored one run in the first inning Friday and that was enough for them to stay in first place of District 23-5A as they defeated the Galena Park Yellow Jackets, 1-0.
“That was a tough one,” said Santa Fe head coach Ronnie Wulf. “It was pretty much a pitching duel, but we had runners on but we didn’t execute the bunt tonight.”
The Indians entered this game on a seven-game winning streak and that wouldn’t be snapped on Friday night as the Indians’ ace Rome Shubert gave up three hits in the game. Wulf said couldn’t have been prouder of the way Shubert handled himself on the mound Friday night.
“He threw for us last year as a freshman and he’s just a special kid,” said Wulf. “He gets after it and we love to have him.”
Shubert not only dominated on the mound, but he also drove in the only run in the game. In the first inning, Shubert hit a softly-hit ball straight to the third baseman with leadoff hitter Tyler Martin on third base. Shubert made a full sprint to first, Martin was off and running to home and the Yellow Jackets’ third baseman didn’t have the time to make a play.
The Yellow Jackets did make things interesting with their final chance at bat in the seventh inning. They loaded bases on two singles and walk, but Shubert would strikeout Gilberto Rios to end the game.
This game for the Indians was a must-win if they wanted to stay ahead of Manvel, which they split a doubleheader with earlier in the season. The Indians now have a game-and-a-half lead on Manvel, which will play Ball High today.
