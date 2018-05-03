HOUSTON
Ball High had its chances to blow Thursday’s bi-district game wide open in the early goings, loading the bases with the first four Tors to step to the plate.
But Milby pitcher Arthur Galvan had his say in the matter, relinquishing just one run in the opening inning, then silencing the Tors’ bats throughout, including a game-ending strikeout to lead the Buffaloes to a 2-1 victory in the best-of-three series at Ray Knoblauch Field.
Milby now carries a 1-0 advantage into Friday's Game 2 at Tors Field, an 8 p.m. start.
“Bases loaded, nobody out,” Ball High head coach Russell Ferrell said, looking back at the Tors’ first at-bat. “At least get a groundball, be able to capitalize on it.
“But Milby’s got a real good pitcher (in Galvan). We were hoping to get on him early.”
The Tors’ Austin Lawrence started off the game with a base hit to right field, then stole second before Edgar Salinas bunt singled him to third.
That bunt base hit led to two more bunt singles by Dylan Whitehurst and Jayson Rodriguez — Whitehurst’s scoring Lawrence for a quick 1-0 Ball High lead.
Galvan, however, answered by retiring the next three Tors.
In fact, Ball High could only muster a Salinas third-inning lead-off walk off of Galvan for the next 3 2/3 innings, before Lawrence beat out an infield hit in the fifth.
Along the way, the Buffaloes tied the game in the third inning, then pulled ahead in the fifth on a Michael Avila single to right.
The game had stayed tied momentarily thanks to a clutch pickoff play by Whitehurst, the Tors' pitcher, to Lawrence at third base.
Galvan later racked up his third three-and-out inning in the sixth before Ball High threw one last scare at the Buffaloes’ lefty in the seventh.
The Tors' Spencer Addison led off with a groundball to shortstop and looked to be safe on a wild throw to first base. But the first base umpire ruled first baseman Elyas Mendoza nicked Addison’s head with the lunging tag.
“That was a very sketchy call,” Ferrell said.
Costly, too, since Chris Orton next followed with a stand-up double to the left-field wall that easily would have scored Addison from first.
“We probably would have bunted Addison over to second, so it evened out,” Ferrell said of the questionable out.
Orton then scooted to third base on an Adam Trevino fielder’s choice. But, Galvan delivered his seventh strikeout for the final out, stranding Orton at third.
“That’s why we play a three-game series,” Ferrell said. “It’s the first one to two wins, not to one. We’re prepared to go three.
“I think playing in Galveston will be good for us. It’s hard to win against someone’s ace at their home field. We’ll have a big crowd in Galveston, and everybody will be revved up. We just need to play better.”
The Tors will send Zane Spence to the mound in hopes of extending the series to Game 3, which, if necessary, will be played at Clear Lake High School’s Bob Cobb Field at noon Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.