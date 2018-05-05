PEARLAND
Tyler Hendrickson’s go-ahead solo home run on the first pitch in the top of the 10th inning lifted the Clear Springs Chargers over Richmond George Ranch, 4-3, to advance the area round of the playoffs in Saturday’s bi-district playoff Game 3 at Shadow Creek High School.
“He squared it up, and it was a big hit, probably the biggest of his career,” said Clear Springs coach Chris Floyd.
Clear Springs wouldn’t have been in the position to win if it wasn’t for their starting pitcher Trey Luper. He gave up just one run with six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings of work. It was just his third time starting on the mound this season.
“We talked at the beginning of the week and told him he would be our Game 3 starter, and he didn’t believe me,” said Floyd.
The last time Luper pitched was in March.
“I was really giving it my all for my team,” said Luper. “We put in this work all year long, and I had to just go out there and give it my all.”
In the top of the first, Hendrickson reached base on a single after the ball ate up George Ranch’s shortstop Zach Turner. Riley Schulz and Dillon Byrd hit back-to-back singles to bring in two runs.
Clear Springs added one in the fifth inning. Chase Arnaud led the inning off with a walk drawn. He proceeded to steal second and third base. Michael Cervantes came up with two outs in the inning and lined a single to right-center-field to bring in Arnaud.
George Ranch scored its first run of the game in the fifth inning with two outs. Turner reached base on a walk. Wilson then delivered a double down the middle of the field to bring Turner in.
George Ranch inched a run closer in the sixth inning. Cole McMillan reached base on a walk. The next batter, Easton Malin, got on base because the ball took a bad hop on Clear Springs shortstop Schulz. Pitcher Brady Watson tried to stop the runner from stealing, but instead, he threw the ball into center field and, because no one was covering second, the runners advanced. Brandon Kostelnik hit an RBI groundout to bring home West Blazek, who was the courtesy runner for McMillan.
Arnaud hit a triple down the first base to deep right field with one out in the seventh inning. The next batter was pinch hitter Kai Woodard. He hit the ball towards the shortstop Turner. Arnaud tried to come home, but he was called out at the plate on a controversial decision. Floyd asked for an appeal, but he remained out.
“I mean it a was bang-bang play, so it can go either way, and it’s hard to argue a call like that it isn’t going to change anything,” said Floyd.
George Ranch led the seventh inning off with a single by Ryan Finnegan. Watson tried to pick him off at first, but first baseman Hendrickson dropped the ball and he advanced to second. Turner hit a sacrifice bunt to advance him to third base. Jacob Wilson brought him home on a single up the middle of the field for the tying run.
Clear Springs’ Michael May came into the game after the score and got back-to-back outs to send the game to extra innings. May worked out of bases-loaded one-out situation in the bottom of ninth inning with back-to-back strikeouts.
Clear Springs will face Deer Park in the area round of the playoffs.
