SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians only needed three innings to advance to the second round, annihilating a severely outclassed Houston Northside Lady Panthers team — batting around twice, scoring 15 runs in the first inning alone and totaling 20 hits — to take a 23-0 win Thursday night in a Region III-5A bi-district playoff game at Santa Fe High School.
Sophomore Juliana Garcia led things off with a single, followed by freshman Ryleigh Mata with another single.
Back-to-back doubles by seniors Morgan Childs and Michelle Owens, scored Garcia, Mata and Morgan Childs to give the Indians a 3-0 lead.
Sophomore Maggie Childs drove in Owens on an run-scoring E9 for a 4-0 lead.
A wild pitch later scored Maggie Childs and freshman Reese Reyna drove in Sierra Cothern for a 6-0 lead.
Garcia would come to bat again in the inning, driving in Reyna for a 7-0 lead.
Mata, Morgan Childs and Owens followed up Garcia with three straight hits, driving in one run each for a 10-0 lead.
Maggie Childs and Cothern later smashed back-to-back doubles scoring a total of three more runs, followed another two-run double by Reyna put the Lady Indians up 15-0.
Coming back for more in the bottom of the second inning, the Lady Indians reached on five straight hits, adding four more runs by Morgan Childs, Owens and senior pinch hitter Destinie Revier for a 19-0 lead.
Cothern and Garcia added a pair of RBI doubles later in the inning, and Garcia would come around to score on an error, to round out the 23-0 win for the Lady Indians.
The winning pitcher was sophomore Maddy Blake, who pitched two innings, allowing no hits and striking out five.
The Lady Indians will take on the winner of an ongoing best-of-three series between Port Neches-Groves and Dayton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.