GEORGETOWN
At the UIL state championship for the second straight year thanks largely to some second-day regional magic, there would be no rally for the Clear Springs Chargers boys golf team at the Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown on Tuesday, as the group ended their showing with a fifth-place finish.
The Chargers team — consisting of Alex Welch, Niko Nebout, Francois Jacobs, Andre Jacobs and Jacob Hern — started the day Tuesday tied for third place with Houston Memorial (albeit 10 strokes back of eventual winner Austin Westlake) with a combined first-round score of 293, but struggled their way to a combined second-round score of 299 to close out the tournament.
Andre Jacobs was the top overall individual finisher from Galveston County, carding an impressive 5-under-par 139 (69, 70) to finish tied for fourth place and just four total strokes behind individual champion Matthew Riedel of Houston Stratford, who shot a 9-under-par 135 (68, 67).
Welch finished with a 1-under-par 143 (71, 72); Francois Jacobs was 7-over, 151 (76, 75); Nebout was 15-over, 159 (77, 82); and Hern was 21-over, 165 (81, 84).
In the team standings at state, just the top four finishes out of the five-player teams are calculated for that team’s score each round.
Clear Falls individual qualifier Christian Hernandez finished at 11-over-par, 155 (75, 80).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.