FRIENDSWOOD
Including Game 1 Thursday night, the Pearland Oilers scored 14 straight runs on the Friendswood Mustangs, jumping on them early in Game 2, to oust the Mustangs from the playoffs by a final score of 11-4 Friday night at Bobby Black Field.
The Mustangs showed some life in the bottom of the fifth inning, started off by Payton Ditta drawing a lead-off walk, and eventually Reid Nickerson, who pinch ran for Ditta, reached second on a pick-off error.
A single by Kevin Newkirk drove in Nickerson, and Seth Barber smashed a double to left-center scoring Newkrik, cutting the Pearland lead to 8-2. Later in the inning, a single by Thad Horman plated Barber and Izaac Pacheco, to cut the lead to 8-4.
Ryan Vera entered the game in the top of the sixth for the Mustangs to retire the Pearland side, but flame-throwing Oiler Mason Lytle baffled the Mustangs in the bottom of the sixth, retiring the side in order, with two strikeouts.
The Oilers put the game away for good in the top of the seventh inning when Izayah Quezada drew a one-out walk.
Back-to-back extra-base hits by Jackson Hydorn and Parker DeLeon, who drove in four total runs, plated two more runs for the Oilers, and a sacrifice fly by Lytle inflated the Oilers lead to 11-4.
The game's winning pitcher, Colby Casey, pitched 5.1 innings, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks.
The 2018 Mustangs finished runners-up in District 24-6A with a 10-4 record.
