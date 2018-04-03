CHANNELVIEW
Karissa Victoria’s two goals were the difference for the Texas City Lady Stings in their 3-1 victory over the Nederland Lady Bulldogs in the Region III-5A area playoffs at Ray Maddry Stadium.
The Lady Stings jumped on the Bulldogs early and never let up.
“It was very important,” said Texas City assistant coach Jerson Carrasco-Martinez on the quick start. “I told them from the warm-ups that we had to be the better team and the stronger team. I’m really proud and I know coach (Lindsay) Best is also.”
The Lady Stings struck first with just seven minutes off the clock in the first half.
Victoria found the top left corner for a goal that Nederland’s goalkeeper Hailey Kimler had no chance of getting.
The Lady Stings didn’t let off the gas, as Victoria found her second goal of the game. Jayden Theim intercepted Nederland’s pass and then placed a perfect through ball to Victoria. Once Victoria had the ball, she was one-on-one with the goal keeper. She put the ball past the keeper to the bottom left corner for the goal.
“Karissa is our leading scorer with Amanda,” said Carrasco-Martinez. “She got two early in goals in the game and that’s what we wanted to do. She’s an important part of our team, she’s a go-getter.”
Things began to become chippy in the first half when Nederland’s Phoebe Short made a common obscene gesture with her finger and also cursed at the Texas City bench. Carrasco-Martinez was livid that Short didn’t get a card. The referee would issue sideline warning.
The Lady Bulldogs scored their only goal of the game with 23 minutes remaining in the second half. Madison Diaz did it all by herself. She lined her shot up from 30 yards out and bent it into the top left corner. The Lady Stings’ goalkeeper Gabby Bjerke had no chance at it.
The Lady Stings put a little more separation between them and Nederland with 11 minutes remaining in the second half.
The Lady Stings’ Macy Ray connected on a free kick from 45 yards out over the Bulldogs’ goalkeeper Kimler’s outstretched arms.
Texas City will face Kingwood Park in the Region III-5A quarterfinals.
