FRIENDSWOOD
A long-range goal from Alvin proved to be the difference in a tight match against Friendswood, as the Yellowjackets clinched the outright District 24-6A championship with a 1-0 win over the Mustangs on Friday at Henry Winston Stadium.
“We’ve had trouble shooting the ball into the back of the net all year, and it continued tonight,” Friendswood head coach Stephen Peter said. “Alvin has been a good team this year, and they play hard and won themselves a district championship tonight, and it’s well deserved.”
Coming into the game a point behind Alvin for first place in the district standings and a point ahead of third-place Dickinson, the Mustangs could have been 24-6A champs with a win. Instead, with the loss to Alvin coupled with Dickinson’s 2-1 win over Clear Brook, Friendswood enters the playoffs as the district’s No. 3 seed.
Friendswood will face District 23-6A runner-up Brazoswood at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at a site to be determined.
“Hopefully we can find a way to start sticking the ball in the back of the net between now and Thursday and play some good, sound defense and come away with a win,” Peter said.
Alvin’s Erick Rodriguez boomed in a stellar goal from about 40 yards out into the right side of the goal past goalkeeper Mason Hunnicutt in the 64th minute that proved to be the game-winner.
“We didn’t step to him as quickly as we should have, but that was just a great shot,” Peter said. “It was a great finish. Kudos to him.”
The Mustangs came out of the gates with an aggressive attack, but to no avail.
In the fifth minute, Friendswood had a promising moment when Josh Murphy found Diego Martinez for an open look, but his shot from just outside the 18-yard box sailed over the goal by inches.
Ethan Gamero made a nice move en route to sending a dangerous ball into the box in the 23rd minute, which was deflected by Alvin goalkeeper J.T. McCoy. But, the Mustangs were unable to put away the rebound chance thanks to a stingy Yellowjackets defense.
Zach Montz sent a picture-perfect corner kick deep into Alvin’s penalty area in the 38th minute, and a header attempt just barely bounced over the goal.
Friendswood made a great defensive stand in the 55th minute on what looked like a golden opportunity for Alvin to score, and then four Alvin shots on goal occurring in the 58th and 59th minutes were easily saved by Hunnicutt, as was another one in the 62nd minute.
(0) comments
