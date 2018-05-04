CROSBY
Ally McKinney was a one player wrecking crew for the Dayton Lady Broncos on Friday night in their Region III-5A area playoff game with Santa Fe.
The Dayton catcher started the first inning off with a three-run homer and finished the night with six RBIs and three hits to lead the Lady Broncos to a 8-3 win over the Lady Indians at the Ballparks in Crosby.
After Santa Fe grabbed a 1-0 lead in their first at bat courtesy of a walk and a hit, the Lady Broncos went to work in the bottom half of the inning. Hailey Pence started things off by reaching on a walk. Paige Lott then followed by reaching on an error to put a couple of runners on for McKinney who launched a three-run homer to center field to give Dayton a 3-1 lead.
After the Lady Indians cut the deficit to 3-2 with a run in the top of the second inning, the Lady Broncos added to their advantage in the bottom half of the frame. Bianca Rodriguez singled to get things started and after being sacrificed over to second, it was Amanda Carden with an RBI single to make it 4-2. McKinney then followed with a double to plate Carden and the score was 5-2.
Dayton (31-8), then played add-on in the following frame. Paige Lott and Cassie Deluna started things off with singles and after another single by Rodriguez the bases were loaded. After a force out at home for the first out of the inning, Carden singled to score Deluna and make it 6-2. McKinney then added to her big night by driving a shot to the wall to bring home two more on a double and the score was 8-2.
Brooke Austin struck out 11 in getting the win on the mound for the Lady Broncos. Dayton finished the night with 10 hits. Carden added two hits at the plate for the Lady Broncos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.