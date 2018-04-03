Alex Welch (70), Niko Nebout (70) and Francois Jacobs (71), backed by solid outings from Jacob Hern and Andre Jacobs, served notice of their intent to repeat as District 24-6A champs in Monday’s first round of the district championship at Galveston’s Moody Gardens Golf Course.
“All they wanted to know is what they had to shoot on Tuesday to set a new district record,” Clear Springs coach Troy Frederick said.
Early in the final round Tuesday, Clear Falls coach Dave Ward was still thinking that Christian Polk could improve on his first day total of even par to lead a charge by the Knights and challenge the leaders.
Hunter Drotts (77) and coach Daniel Brown’s Clear Creek Wildcats, smarting from an off-day Monday, were still in hopes of rallying to second position and a trip to the Region III-6A tournament.
In the final round, the Chargers simply trampled the field. After an “off” round of 75 on Monday, Andre Jacobs fired 69, Francois Jacobs matched his opening 71, and Nebout turned in another 70. First round leader Welch shot 67 in what often was a three-club wind. Clear Springs’ team total for the two days was 563.
Finishing second with a team total of 609, and advancing to regionals, Clear Falls know there is work to be done. Ward said that Christian Hernandez, Preston Holmes, Polk, Mick Foley and Cameron Curtis will accept the challenge.
The Clear Creek Wildcats didn’t go away empty handed. Drotts (77-74) was named to the all-district first team, while Sean Murphy and Andrew Pearson were all-district second team selections.
At Deer Park’s Battleground Golf Course, Fort Elkins had virtually secured a spot in the Region III-5A girls golf championship later this month at La Torretta Golf and Resort in Conroe.
The Lady Tors from Ball High were in second place holding off the third place Lady Indians from Santa Fe to claim the second Region III spot. Reagan Conner was the first-round low scorer from Ball High and was in fourth place among all scorers; fifth place was occupied by Lady Indian Miya Brown.
On the second day of play, the Lady Tors shaved 10 shots from their first day total, again led by all-district selection Conner. For the fourth consecutive year, they will compete for the Region III title.
Brown played well again, she and Lady Indian Haley Plowman made the top 10, along with Lady Tors Taylor Brooks, Brooke Hopkins and Makenzy Kleinecke.
