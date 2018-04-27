Galveston County high school baseball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 10, Clear Creek 8
LEAGUE CITY
On their home turf, the Clear Falls Knights overcame an early five-run deficit to clinch the young program’s first-ever outright district championship in a high-scoring win Friday over the Clear Creek Wildcats.
The Knights answered a five-run top of the first put up by Clear Creek with a five-run inning of their own in the bottom of the second.
After a Graham Whittington single and Braxton Gerek double to start the bottom of the second, an error and an RBI single by Jonathan Pascale cut the Wildcats’ lead to 5-2. Cooper Timmons’s two-run double got Clear Falls to within one run, and the tying run game home on a balk.
Clear Falls took the lead for good in the bottom of the third, but Clear Creek would hang in there to keep things interesting.
A Whittington single was followed by a two-run home run by Gerek for a 7-5 lead. The teams traded a run apiece in the fifth inning, with a pair of errors helping Clear Creek cut the lead to 7-6, and Braydon Fisher (lead-off double) scoring on a two-out passed ball for an 8-6 lead.
After a Matthew Etzel one-out triple and Garrett Poston RBI sacrifice fly got Clear Creek back to within one run in the top of the sixth, Clear Falls pushed its lead to 10-7 in the bottom of the sixth on a Whittington RBI single scoring Timmons (lead-off single) and a run-scoring error.
In the top of the seventh, Pete Miller led off with a single, advanced to second on a one-out Daniel Burroway single, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch, but that would be all she wrote for the Wildcats.
All of Clear Creek’s hits in the five-run first came with two outs. Alec Lamar singled to drive in Poston (double), Miller hit an RBI double, Issac Lopez crushed a two-run home run, and Liam Gunter drove in Burroway (single) on an RBI single.
Each team raked out 11 hits, with Clear Falls getting multi-hit performances from Gerek (4-for-4, two RBIs, two runs), Whittington (3-for-3, two runs, one RBI) and Timmons (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs), and Clear Creek getting multi-hit outings from Burroway (3-for-4, one run), Etzel (2-for-3, one run) and Miller (2-for-4, three runs).
Clear Falls (11-3 in district) will enter the postseason next week as 24-6A’s No. 1 seed, and will await a 23-6A tiebreaker to learn its opponent. Clear Creek (7-7) finishes just outside of the playoff race.
Clear Springs 7, Clear Lake 1
HOUSTON
Aided by a fine pitching performance from Riley Schulz and eight Clear Lake errors, the Clear Springs Chargers cruised to a regular season ending win on the road Friday and locked into their playoff position.
The Chargers methodically scored four runs through the first three innings and never really looked back.
An error in the top of the first scored Michael Gillaspia (lead-off single). In the top of the second, Ty Luper (2-for-4, two RBIs, one run) drove in Tyler Hendrickson (lead-off walk) on an RBI double, and Mason Schulz (3-for-3, one RBI, one run) eventually brought Luper home on a sacrifice fly RBI. Hendrickson’s run-scoring sac fly brought home courtesy runner Jake Richnow (in for catcher Dylan Byrd, who hit a one-out single) for a 4-0 lead in the top of the third.
After Clear Lake scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth, Clear Springs got it right back with an RBI double from Luper, and added two more runs in the top of the sixth for good measure on a run-scoring single by Mason Schulz and a run-scoring error.
Riley Schulz picked up a complete-game victory on the mound, allowing five hits and one run with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Clear Springs (9-5 in district) will enter the postseason next week as 24-6A’s No. 3 seed, and will await a 23-6A tiebreaker to learn its opponent.
Dickinson 9, Clear Brook 4
FRIENDSWOOD
After much struggling hitting the ball throughout district play, the Dickinson Gators broke out the bats in a big way to end their regular season Friday with a win on the road over Clear Brook.
Clear Brook actually got out to a 2-0 lead through two innings, but Dickinson turned the tide with a five-run top of the third before breaking the game open with a four-run fourth inning.
A lead-off single and stolen base by Kam Johnson got things going in the big top of the third, and Guy Garibay’s RBI double cut the lead to 2-1. A clutch two-out, bases-loaded RBI single by Trint Lopez knotted the score, 2-2, and the go-ahead run scored on a Hunter Sims RBI single. A run-scoring passed ball was followed by a Christian Perez RBI single for a 5-2 lead.
Clear Brook cut the Dickinson lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the third on a lead-off home run by Sebastian Pichardo, but the Gators answered with another big inning to cap off their scoring.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Daniel Mosqueda (lead-off single) stole home on a triple steal executed by the Gators. Ty Bruysschaard’s RBI sacrifice fly scored Garibay (single) for a 7-3 lead. With two outs, Lopez knocked an RBI double and Perez had an RBI single.
The Wolverines scored one last run in the bottom of the sixth.
The Gators blasted out 13 base hits, led by multi-hit showings from Sims (3-for-4, one RBI), Johnson (3-for-5, one run), Lopez (2-for-2, two RBIs), Perez (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Garibay (2-for-4, two runs, one RBI).
After achieving a high school career-long goal of blasting a home run over the big center field fence Tuesday, Kiko Nunez clearly earned the respect of Clear Brook’s pitching staff in his first three at-bats, with two four-pitch walks and one straight-up intentional walk.
Dickinson (8-6 in district) will enter the postseason next week as 24-6A’s No. 4 seed, and will face District 23-6A champion Pearland Dawson at a time, date and location to be determined.
Friendswood 7, Alvin 5
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs overcame an early 5-1 deficit Friday at Bobby Black Field to pull out a win over Alvin in the regular season finale and secure their playoff spot.
The Mustangs began to rally back with a three-run bottom of the third. A lead-off error, a walk drawn by Calvin Whitaker and a single by Thad Horman (3-for-4, two RBIs, two runs) loaded the bases with no outs, and the first run of the inning came home on another error. A bases-loaded balk and a two-out wild pitch allowed two more to score and have the Alvin lead cut to 5-4.
A two-run bottom of the fourth saw Friendswood go ahead on the scoreboard. A one-out RBI single by Horman scored Isaac Pacheco (lead-off walk), and BBB Flaum brought Horman home on an RBI double for a 6-5 lead.
Friendswood tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth courtesy of Johnnie Nemececk’s one-out solo home run.
The Mustangs (10-4 in district) will enter the postseason next week as 24-6A’s No. 2 seed, and will await a 23-6A tiebreaker to learn their opponent.
DISTRICT 23-5A
Santa Fe 10, Fort Bend Marshall 0 (5 innings)
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Indians celebrated winning their first outright district championship since 2001 by cruising past Fort Bend Marshall at Indian Field in a run-ruled shorted contest Friday night.
After a five-run first, Santa Fe added one run in the second and four runs in the third.
Collecting two hits for the Indians were Caden Rodgers (three RBIs), Josh Blankenship and Blaine Nelson (two runs). Also scoring two runs for Santa Fe were Tyler Martin and Brandon Allen
Three pitchers combined for the shutout: Rome Shubert (3 innings, one walk, six strikeouts), Tyler Fountain (1 inning, two hits, one strikeout) and Blankenship (one inning, two strikeouts).
Santa Fe (14-2 in 23-5A) will start their playoff run next week when the Indians tangle with the fourth-place finisher in District 24-5A.
Texas City 2, Fort Bend Elkins 1
TEXAS CITY
In a pitchers duel, the Texas City Stings notched their fourth consecutive win Friday to end their season on a promising note.
After two groundouts to start the bottom of the third, an Elkins fielding error on a grounder to short allowing Drake Jackson to reach base kick-started the Stings offense.
Back-to-back run-scoring hits followed from Cotton Rasco (triple) and Drayton Garza (single) turned out to be all the runs Texas City would need.
In the top of the seventh, the Knights made the game interesting when Andrew Perez connected on a lead-off double to left.
Jonathan Valdez was then able to induce two straight pop-ups, but the next batter walked and Valdez reached his pitch count limit, meaning Andrew Doyle was called on to record the final out.
During the next at-bat, a wild pitch allowed courtesy runner Monte Cuba to scamper home and score Elkins’ only run.
After a walk, Doyle was able to strand runners on first and second to secure the save with a popup to left.
Garza had a game-high two hits for the Stings.
Texas City’s Valdez (6.2, one run, two hits, five walks and five strikeouts in the win) and Elkins’ Adrian Carroll (six innings, two unearned runs, six hits and eight strikeouts in a tough-luck loss) had pitching performances did not disappoint fans at Robinson Stadium.
With consecutive victories against double-digit district winning teams in Manvel (10-6) and Fort Bend Elkins (11-5), the Stings will have something to build on for next season as Texas City (8-8) will be looking for a return trip to the playoffs.
With the Texas City win, a three-way tie for second place in District 23-5A between Ball High, Fort Bend Elkins and Galena Park has been formed with all three teams finishing with an 11-5 district record. Playoff seeding will be determined at a later date.
