GALVESTON
Discipline issues and missed practices prompted Ball High head girls track coach Lindsay Haney to scratch one of her most promising athletes, Leyha Williams, from four events at the regional meet held Friday and Saturday, but the girl’s mother, Robyn Hockley, argues the punishment was too harsh given the circumstances.
The Daily News was referred to Dyann Polzin, Galveston ISD’s chief of human capital management, student services and communications officer, for comment, but an email Monday and a voicemail Tuesday were not returned.
With Williams’ high school season over, Hockey said she took Williams to another meet the weekend of regionals, where she said Williams ran 100-meter hurdles fast enough to finish second at regionals and qualify for state, and she said her triple jump distance would have put her squarely in the mix, too.
“(Haney) knew how important it was,” Hockley said. “She knew she cut everything out of her life; Leyha even stopped eating meat. She changed her whole life to get to state because she didn’t make it last year. She knew how important this was to her, and she took her personal feelings and made this decision, which will affect Leyha for the rest of her life.”
Leading up to the regional scratch, Hockley said she was told Williams showed attitude problems, was being disrespectful and not listening to Haney. At the area meet the week before regionals, Hockley said she saw the end of a disagreement between Williams and Haney, and felt that was the start of a downward spiral in the athlete-coach relationship.
Hockley said she was informed last week that Williams would be scratched from regionals because of missed practices, but she argued the practices were unfairly counted as missed.
Hockley said she pulled Williams out of school early on April 23, and said coaches initially thought it was for a session with a coach outside the school, which would be a violation of UIL rules. But, Hockley said she explained to Haney and athletic director Kimble Anders it was for a family emergency.
Hockley said Williams was at practice April 24 but hurt herself on the hurdles and went to see a trainer 15 minutes before practice ended. Williams was told she would be pulled from regionals if she didn’t finish practice, however, Hockley said.
Hockley said Haney became frustrated in a series of text messages with Williams when she inquired about making up the missed practice, but assumed added drills and pulling Williams from a photo shoot for an article would be the extent of her punishment.
“I figured she mentally punished Leyha in other ways already, but when Leyha didn’t give her the outburst she was looking for, she kept looking,” Hockley said. “I feel like she already had it in her mind what she was going to do.”
Hockley said she then had a meeting with Haney and Anders, and by the end of the meeting, she felt there was an understanding that Williams would still be able to compete at the regional meet, but when Anders left the room, things went downhill.
“When he left, everything was pretty much understood that she was going to compete, but after he left, it didn’t go like that,” Hockley said. “I scheduled another meeting with him, and he tried to talk to (Haney) again, but he said she wouldn’t budge. She wouldn’t change her mind.”
Hockley said she has spoken with Galveston ISD officials — Anders, Superintendent Kelli Moulton and Polzin — who told her they would look into Haney’s decision to scratch Williams from regionals, although the decision did not violate any regulations.
Hockley said Williams has had positive interactions with teachers and peers at Ball High, but the dissension between Williams and Haney has her considering moving her to a different school district.
Update: On Wednesday, Hockley said she is no longer considering moving Williams to a different district from the recent issues.
