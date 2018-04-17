Galveston County high school softball scores and player statistics
DISRTICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 8, Clear Lake 0 (5 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Wildcats mashed out 10 hits and made quick work of Clear Lake at home Tuesday.
Clear Creek started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when the first three batters reached base. Brianna Aranzeta was plunked and consecutive singles by Jessica Skladal and Ashley Ramber had the bases loaded.
After an error allowed two runs to score, Madison Petrella’s run-scoring single was the third run.
Aranzeta and Ramber smacked doubles in the second inning and both ended up scoring on an RBI groundout by Skladal and an error, making the score 5-0.
The Wildcats added three more runs in the fourth that was highlighted by back-to-back run-scoring hits by Ramber (single) and Petrella (double).
Having big nights for Clear Creek were Ramber (three hits, three runs), Petrella (two hits, two RBIs), and Aranzeta (three runs)
After the first Falcon reached base on an error to start the game, Wildcat pitching retired the final 15 batters and 10 of those on strikeouts.
Megan Lee pitched the first four innings and struck out eight in the win.
Clear Creek (10-3 in district) has a big game for playoff positioning as the Wildcats tangle against Clear Falls (8-5) on the road in the final district game 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Clear Falls 5, Dickinson 2
DICKINSON
Behined Baylee Freudenberg’s big hit in the seventh inning, the Clear Falls Knights clinched a playoff spot for the sixth time in seven varsity seasons.
The Lady Gators struck first thanks to Baylee Klingler’s legs. After she was intentionally walked (Klingler was intentionally walked in all four at-bats) to start the bottom of the third, she stole second base, and the catcher’s over-throw allowed Klingler to race home to score the game’s first run.
The next batter, Dariane Cram, then worked an eight-pitch walk, stole second base, and scored on a fielding error, giving Dickinson a 2-0 lead.
Clear Falls was able to take advantage of a lead-off walk to Aaliyah Garcia in the fifth for its first run, as Garcia scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Payton Bean.
Erica Riley (game-high two hits) started the sixth by smacking a double, and then scored the tying run on a fielding error during the next at-bat.
With one out in the top of the seventh, the next four Knights batters played a role in Clear Falls scoring three runs.
After Chelsi Olvera walked and Katie Hoke reached on a sacrifice bunt, Riley singled to load the bases full of Knights. Freudenberg then tattooed a bases-clearing double.
Collecting extra-base hits for the Lady Gators were Emily Garcia (triple) and Marissa Vazquez (double).
Clear Falls (8-5), which will be the fourth-place playoff representative in 24-6A, closes out district play at home against Clear Creek (10-3), and Dickinson (2-11) wraps up its season at Clear Brook (5-8). Both games are set for 6:30 p.m. starts.
Other score:
Clear Springs 7, Friendswood 0
DISTRICT 23-5A
Santa Fe 23, Fort Bend Willowridge 0 (3 innings)
HOUSTON
It didn’t take long for the Santa Fe Lady Indians to put this one out of reach Tuesday at WIllowridge.
After a three-run top of the first inning that saw runs score on an RBI sacrifice fly hit by Maggie Childs, on an error and on a passed ball, Santa Fe completely ran away with the game with a 16-run top of the second.
Driving in runs in the top of the second for Santa Fe were Michelle Owens (RBI double), Destinie Reviere (RBI bases-loaded hit by pitch; RBI bunt single), Rylie Bouvier (RBI bunt single), Maddy Blake (RBI bases-loaded hit by pitch; RBI single), Ryleigh Mata (two-run double), Maggie Childs (solo home run). Five runs scored on errors and two scored on passed balls.
In the top of the third, a two-out bases-loaded walk drawn by Sierra Cothern and a bases-clearing three-run triple from Blake capped off the high-scoring, run-rule shortened outing for the Lady Indians.
Mata (3-for-4, double, three runs, two RBIs, stolen base), Childs (3-for-3, home run, three runs, two RBIs, stolen base), Blake (2-for-3, triple, five RBIs) and Ciara Trahan (2-for-2, two runs) all had multi-hit games.
After plunking Willowridge’s first batter, Blake retired the next nine batters in a row with five strikeouts in the abbreviated win in the circle.
Santa Fe (14-1 in district) will look to close out its regular season 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Alvin Shadow Creek (6-9).
Texas City 14, Alvin Shadow Creek 3
PEARLAND
Texas City used a 14-hit attack to put a downer on Shadow Creek’s first-ever senior night Tuesday.
With one out in the top of the first, six straight Texas City batters assisted the Lady Stings to score the game’s first four runs with RBIs from Jade Arroyo (single, eventually scored on an error on the same play, and Sydney Moore, who walked earlier, also scored) and Lily Reid (sacrifice fly).
A lead-off walk in the second to Samantha Bundy payed dividends for the Lady Stings as later in the inning Stormie Gutierrez smacked a run-scoring double to make the score 5-1.
Another walk to Bundy to start the fourth contributed to the scoring as Moore (single) and Arroyo (double) had run-scoring hits.
Half of Shadow Creek’s six errors came in the fifth, aiding the Lady Stings to add two more runs to the scoreboard. Davionna Driscoll had an RBI single in the inning.
With the score 9-2 going into the seventh inning, Texas City unleashed five hits that played a big role in the Lady Stings scoring five more runs.
The hit parade started when back-to-back doubles to begin the inning by Tavery Ortiz and Reid (RBI), and was ended with three consecutive run-scoring hits by Moore (RBI single), Gutierrez (two-RBI double) and Arroyo (RBI double)
Nine Texas City players had at least one hit led by Arroyo (four hits), Moore (two hits, three runs), and Gutierrez (two hits).
Driscoll, Reid and Bundy all scored two runs for the Lady Stings
The final district game 6:30 p.m. Friday has big playoff seeding implications as Texas City (11-4 in 23-5A) hosts Manvel (12-3).
Other score:
Manvel 7, Ball High 1
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
