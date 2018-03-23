LEAGUE CITY
Clear Springs wrapped up the District 24-6A title with a 1-1 draw against primary challenger Clear Lake in the regular season finale for both teams Friday at CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium.
The Chargers completed league play with a 12-0-2 record, placing them just ahead of the Falcons at 11-1-2.
Both teams scored their lone goals off corner kicks that came within a minute of each other in the second half.
Clear Lake got on the scoreboard first in the the 53rd minute. It was the first goal that the Clear Springs defense has conceded in 14 district matches.
The Chargers responded quickly, flooding the goal box on a corner kick and tying the score off a shot by Sam Robinson.
“We gave up a goal on a corner kick that we could possibly have defended better,” Clear Springs coach Craig Foster said. “But we responded in the best possible way.”
Aided by a stiff wind at their back in the first half, the Chargers kept pressure on the Falcon goal but were unable to finish.
Clear Springs enjoyed its best chance four minutes into the second half when Alyssa Mencacci sent a cross to Rana Hussein in front of the net.
Only a tremendous save by Clear Lake goalkeeper Sarah Grimmett kept Hussein from adding to her district-leading goal total of 24.
“We had a few more chances than they did,” Foster said. “We didn’t convert. Rana Hussein had had three or four shots in the first half that went inches wide. On another night, she scores four goals.”
The Chargers had taken pride in their 13-game district scoreless streak and were quite unhappy to see it end during Friday’s second half.
The back line led by Anessa Byerman, Mya Anders, Bella Iovieno and Maddie Salas was as formidable on the night as they had been all year.
Foster took more notice of how they responded after it happened.
“They were upset that they had gotten all the way to the last game without conceding a goal,” Foster said. “I told them after the game that maybe that wasn’t such a bad thing. It’s been a while since we’ve conceded a goal, and they responded in the best possible way. That’s good with the playoffs coming next.”
