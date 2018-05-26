HOUSTON
Facing a huge hole from jump street, the Clear Springs Chargers put together a late rally, but could not come all the way back in a 5-3 playoff defeat at the hands of the Cy-Fair Bobcats on Saturday afternoon at Schroeder Park.
“They didn’t quit and they gave ourselves a chance there at the end,” Clear Springs head coach Chris Floyd said. “Hats off to our guys, they’re resilient. We had a rough bump in that first inning, which is hard to overcome this time of year.”
The loss ends Clear Springs’ (26-12-2) postseason with the Chargers reaching the regional semifinals for the first time in program history. Cy-Fair (31-9) advances to an all-Cypress Region III-6A final against district foe Cy Ranch, the Bobcats’ first trip to a regional final since 2007 when they won state.
Down 5-0, the Chargers refused to lie down, with their bats finally coming to life with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. After a walk drawn by Cameron Cooper and back-to-back singles hit by Chase Arnaud and Michael Gillaspia loaded the bases, Tyler Hendrickson smacked an RBI single to left field, and that was followed by a two-run single knocked by Michael Cervantes.
After an intentional walk to Riley Schulz re-loaded the bases with still just one out, Cy-Fair closer Jason Michels got a huge strikeout and induced a routine fly out to center field to end the game.
“I think we had them on the ropes there a little bit, and their guy buckled down and got them out of it,” Floyd said.
Pitching control issues and a big blast by Justin Flores saw Cy-Fair plate four runs in the top of the first. In the midst of surrendering three consecutive walks, Jacob Schoenvogel scored from third on a wild pitch, and then Justin Flores crushed a three-run home run over the left field wall for an early 4-0 lead.
The Bobcats wasted little time in adding to their lead with another run in the top of the second with Peyton Lewis driving in Tyler Ashy (lead-off walk) on a two-out RBI single lined off the shoulder of starting pitcher Trey Luper and through the middle of the infield.
Through the first nine batters faced, Luper threw 22 balls to only 10 strikes, but settled in and pitched a solid game after that, finishing six innings of work.
Dylan Felt (2-for-3) had a multi-hit outing for Cy-Fair, while Gillaspia (2-for-2, double) and Dylan Byrd (2-for-3) achieved that feat for Clear Springs.
Rhett McCaffety was the winning pitcher for the Bobcats, finishing with 6.1 innings pitched, five hits, three earned, three walks and four strikeouts on 78 pitches.
The Chargers graduate 13 seniors from the 2018 roster, a group Floyd said he knew would be special way back when they were incoming freshmen.
“I pulled them aside almost every day and told them about how they would have something special by the time they were seniors,” Floyd said. “I noticed in the summer going into their incoming ninth-grade year that it never matted who was playing, they were all together. They were never selfish. It didn’t matter who got the credit, and that’s what it takes to get this deep in the playoffs and have a chance to win it.
"They’re a super, super special group of kids that really care for each other," Floyd added. "It’s real, and it’s genuine. They’re an awesome group of kids, and I’m going to miss the heck out of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.