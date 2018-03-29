DICKINSON
Dickinson and Alief Taylor’s Region III-6A bi-district playoff match Thursday at Sam Vitanza Stadium ended with the Gators winning 4-3 on penalty kicks.
Dickinson did not let the Lions breathe and was constantly on top of them, not giving them any chances to score. Midway through the first half, Taylor attempted a shot, but it was blocked by Dickinson goalie Tristan Saucedo. At the closing of the first half Saucedo did a high jump to block the final shot before time ran out, leaving the teams tied, 0-0, at halftime.
After halftime both teams were alive with energy and ready to score. Dickinson fought in front of its goal for a shot but were sent running across the field when Taylor players sent the ball the opposite way.
A close attempt was made by Dickinson’s Miguel Avila at the 31-minute mark in the second half, but the ball went too high, just above the net.
Taylor was given a direct shot after a foul, but still missed the goal completely to the left. Moving the ball to the other side, Avila, Bryant Huerta and Mariano Resendez all consecutively took shots at the goal but all balls ricocheted off the posts.
Still scoreless at the end of regulation, the teams battled through two scoreless overtime periods, bringing on the penalty kick shootout.
“I think both teams played very well. That’s one of the best teams we’ve gone against,” head coach Daniel Edinburgh said. “My boys preserved and didn’t give up, never gave up. We tried scoring, but we just couldn’t. Great job on their goalie, great job on their defense. And when it went down to the penalty kicks, they did good. I guess practice for penalty kicks helps out.”
