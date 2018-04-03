LA PORTE
Clear Springs exacted a measure of revenge with a 2-1 win over Atascocita in Tuesday’s 6A Region III area-round playoff victory at Bulldog Stadium.
Brazoswood will provide the next opposition, with the game time and site to be determined.
The Chargers controlled the pace of the game in the second half, with Rana Hussein providing the deciding goal in the 44th minute.
Still stinging from last year’s playoff loss to Atascocita that went into penalty kicks, Clear Springs had more than a bit of extra incentive that drove them during the contest.
“That did have something to do with it,” Chargers coach Craig Foster said. “I don’t think they took us lightly. I think last year they did, and we scored two quick goals. I think they realized tonight that they were playing against a good team.”
Atascocita enjoyed the offensive edge for much of the first half.
The Eagles got on the scoreboard first in the 17th minute when Maria Lecesne put up a long distance free kick that was headed in by Peyton Cutshall.
Clear Springs responded in kind five minutes later by scoring off a corner kick.
Zoe Jensen delivered the ball into the goal box, where Alex Staat outdueled Cutshall to tie the contest.
“We’ve been playing a 4-3-3 most of the season,” Foster said. “(Atascocita) played a diamond with four center mids. We were struggling, so we matched up by putting another center mid in.”
The difference was obvious in the center half as Clear Springs was able to put together more sustained offensive pressure with better passing through the midfield.
The change in tactics paid dividends four minutes into the second half as Hussein made a run into the middle and looped a ball over the head of Eagles goalkeeper Ainsley Cunningham.
”We took over the midfield when we changed (formations),” Foster said. “We’ve played both formations this season. Once we matched up, we knew we could do it.”
Another benefit of putting in an extra midfielder was that it forced Atascocita to move Cutshall from the middle to the outside.
”(Cutshall) is a phenomenal player,” Foster said. “As long as she was in the center, they were going to cause problems. When we were double-teaming her, they moved her out wide. When she was in the wide position, it was easier for us to keep the ball away from her.”
