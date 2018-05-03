PEARLAND
Riding the big right arm of Blake Schultz, the Clear Springs Chargers scraped together the runs they needed to beat the George Ranch Longhorns, 2-1, in 8 innings Thursday at Shadow Creek High School in their Region III-6A bi-district playoff matchup.
The win gives the Chargers (21-8) the much-coveted 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, with Game 2 set for 6 p.m. Friday back at Shadow Creek. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday at Shadow Creek.
Schultz, a University of Louisiana-Lafayette signee, was in control for most of the game on the mound, baffling George Ranch (17-12) hitters with looping curveballs and fastballs that were painting the corners of the strike zone.
“That’s what he’s done for us for three years now,” Clear Springs coach Chris Floyd said. “Every game he pitches he keeps us in the game, gives us a chance to win, and he did that tonight.”
The senior allowed one earned run on five hits with one walk and 13 strikeouts. He was pulled after 6 2/3 innings when he hit the 110-pitch limit instituted by the University Interscholastic League.
His final pitch of the game? A high fastball that whizzed by Longhorn designated hitter Nick Martinez for strikeout number 13.
“In about the fourth inning I said, ‘Hey, I’m on tonight. Let’s go,’” Schultz said.
But opposite Schultz was a formidable foe in George Ranch’s senior lefthander Cole McMillan.
Though he couldn’t match Schultz’s strikeout numbers, McMillan, a University of Houston commit, was in control for 5 2/3 innings against the Chargers. He allowed one unearned run while giving up three hits and three walks to go with five punch-outs.
The Longhorns took an early lead in the bottom of the second when Martinez hit an RBI single to left field to score West Blazek.
It was Schultz’s only rough inning in the game. He threw 30 pitches in the frame and walked his only batter. But he was aided by an outstanding play from right fielder Chase Arnaud, who threw out Anthony Arraguz at home trying to score on a single by Easton Malin.
“I was leaving my curveball up a little bit, and I knew I needed to get it down in the zone,” Schultz said. “I knew I needed to attack with my fastball more on the inside and I made some adjustments.”
Springs answered with a run in the top of the fourth when Ty Luper lined a single to center that was misplayed and rolled all the way to the wall.
After three more scoreless innings, Clear Springs plated a run courtesy of three walks and a passed ball on a swinging strike three for Michael Cervantes.
“We found a way, which is a positive, but we left a lot of people on base,” Floyd said. “We have to figure out a way here going forward to score some more runs.”
