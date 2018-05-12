PEARLAND
Clear Springs overcame a 9-0 first-inning deficit to defeat Deer Park, 11-10, in eight innings and complete a sweep of the best-of-three area-round playoff series Saturday at Pearland High School.
The comeback victory allowed Clear Springs to advance to next week’s Region III-6A quarterfinals against Kingwood.
Looking at a nine-run deficit before they ever came to bat, the Chargers picked up their axes and began to chip away.
Three runs in bottom of the sixth and two in the seventh allowed Clear Springs to send the contest into extra innings tied at 10-10.
Brady Miller relieved teammate Nathan Schulz in the top of the eighth and held the tie by stranding a Deer runner at second base.
Miller came up to bat for the first time with one out in the bottom of the inning and sent everyone home with a home run to left center.
It was perhaps the most unlikely of all game-deciding scenarios.
“I had no idea that I would come up to bat there,” Miller said. “I was going to bunt if someone got on. No one got on, so I had to swing away.”
Miller’s blow was the second home run to decide a series in as many weeks for the Chargers.
Tyler Hendrickson swatted a solo shot in the 10th inning to beat Richmond George Ranch in the deciding game of last week’s series.
“It’s playoff baseball,” Clear Springs coach Chris Floyd said. “Anything can happen. It’s crazy.”
While the comeback was a thing of beauty, the nine-run Deer Park first inning was downright ugly.
The 35-minute frame saw the Deer send 14 batters to the plate and collect six hits and four walks.
Blake Martin plated the first two runs with the first of his three doubles for the day.
Seven different Deer Park hitters drove in runs before Schulz, the third Chargers pitcher of the inning, finally managed to retire the side.
”We probably played as bad as you could play in the first inning,” Floyd said. “We were able to get Nathan in and he kept up in the game. He ate up a lot of innings in the same situation last week against George Ranch. He did a great job.”
Schulz ended up throwing 107 pitches over seven innings and did not leave until one out in the eighth.
Clear Springs wasted no time picking away at the deficit, scoring single runs in the first and second and added three more in the fourth.
Trey Luper, who was 3-for-4 with a walk in the contest, clouted a three-run blast in the sixth to cut the deficit to 9-8.
Deer Park added a run in the seventh on a two-out home run from Austin Mitchell.
That did little to deter Clear Springs, which used a single by Michael Gillaspia and an error to put two runners in scoring position with none out.
Michael Cervantes tied the game with his third hit of the day, a two-run single to center.
Miller’s home run in the eighth was the 17th and final hit of the day for Chargers.
“I guess resilient would be the word,” Floyd said. “It’s a matter of not getting lost and not making the game bigger than it is. Sometimes, you get down by a lot and you start pressing. What pressure is there? You’re down 9-0. What’s the worst that could happen?”
As was the case in Game 1, putting runners on base and keeping up the offensive pressure allowed Clear Springs to gradually crawl back into contention.
Gillaspia and Riley Schulz joined Trey Luper and Cervantes with three hits in the contest, while Mason Schulz and Hendrickson added two each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.