LEAGUE CITY
After handing Clear Creek its first district loss of the season Thursday night, Clear Springs defeated the Alvin Lady Jackets, 4-2, on Tuesday to not only redeem its earlier 11-inning 1-0 heartbreaking loss to Alvin in early March but to win its seventh consecutive district contest.
Clear Springs charged out the gates when Demi Elder laced a lead-off single to left. When the left fielder was running to attempt to field the ball, she kicked it allowing Elder to advance to second on the error.
After a sacrifice bunt from Malorie Langford that allowed Elder to move over to third, a passed ball sent Elder scampering home scoring the game’s first run.
In what turned out to be a big top of the first, Clear Springs was able to grab the momentum early as Alvin had runners on second and third with two out on a lead-off hit by a pitch mixed in with a catcher’s interference, a pair of passed balls and a stolen base. But Kelly Maxwell was able to pitch of the jam by striking out the final batter, and all three outs recorded in the inning were swinging strikeouts.
The first three Chargers batters reached base in the second inning, starting with Jenna Bell smashing a ball right through pitcher Rachel Hertenberger’s legs for a single.
After Kaylee Thomas's sacrifice bunt was fielded by the third baseman who unsuccessfully attempted to throw to second base for a force out, Alyssa Garza smashed a two-run double that rolled all the way to the left field fence giving Clear Springs a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Kelly Baker smoked a lead-off homer to left for the Chargers.
Clear Springs had a big opportunity to score some more runs with a lead-off walk to Maxwell and a one-out double by Bell putting two runners in scoring position in the fifth.
But Hertenberger was able to strikeout the next two batters swinging.
With Alvin batting, the game started getting dicey after one out in the top of the sixth.
Hertenberger connected on a bloop single in shallow left field, the first hit Maxwell allowed. That was followed by a passed ball and a single to left by Ciara Jimenez putting runners on the corners.
After Maxwell recorded a big strikeout for the second out, the seventh pitch to Khori Bolton was a ball, resulting in not only a walk, but also a passed ball allowing courtesy runner Amanda Barrera to score.
Bolton ran towards second on a stolen base attempt that the infield ump called safe, but the call was overturned by the home plate umpire for the third out. But, Jimenez was able to score Alvin’s second run by touching home plate on the throw before the out at second was recorded.
For the second consecutive inning, Hertenberger was able to pitch out of a jam that saw consecutive one-out singles by Miriam Huff and Demi Elder, but a fielder’s choice and strikeout ended the frame.
In the top of the seventh, Jodie Aguirre worked a four-pitch walk to start the inning and Barrera advanced to second on an Avery Hearn single to right.
During the next at-bat, Hearn’s lead from first was too far, allowing Maxwell to record a big pick-off for the first out.
After Grace Coffelt worked a nine-pitch walk, Maxwell had to dig deep in the circle as the next two batters continued to battle at the plate and saw a total of 17 pitches and each fouled off four of them.
Clarissa Barron (2-2 count) struck out swinging and a passed ball during the next at-bat by Mary Pourcio allowed Coffelt to advance to second and Aguirre to third.
On a full count to Pourcio, Maxwell was able to strike her out swinging on the ninth pitch to end the game.
Clear Springs lead-off hitter Elder had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-4. Bell also had a big night, going 3-for-3.
Maxwell struck out nine, allowed three hits, two runs, and walked five in her complete game gritty winning performance.
Her counterpart, Hertenberger allowed 10 hits, three earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts in six innings.
Clear Springs (7-2 in District 24-6A) will look to keep the good times rolling as the Chargers travel to Dickinson (2-7) for their next game 6:30 p.m.
