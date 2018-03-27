Galveston County high school softball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Brook 9, Dickinson 3
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators’ rough start to district play continued to snowball at home Tuesday, as the Clear Brook Wolverines took a 5-1 lead with a four-run top of the second inning and never looked back on their way to a big win.
Clear Brook scored its runs in its big second inning thanks to a pair of RBI singles, a run-scoring fielder’s choice and a bases-loaded walk.
Dickinson scored its runs on a Cailyn Peterson RBI single in the bottom of the first, a Baylee Klingler RBI single in the bottom of the third and a Mia Terry RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.
Klingler led Dickinson, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI and a double. Marissa Vazquez also had a double.
The Lady Gators (1-6 in district) will hope for a much better second half of conference play, starting with a 6:30 p.m. Thursday game at home against Friendswood (3-4).
Alvin 4, Friendswood 3
ALVIN
Three costly errors doomed Friendswood in the team’s loss at Alvin on Tuesday night.
The Lady Mustangs started the scoring in the top of the first with the help of a two out rally courtesy of Bayleigh Lay’s run-scoring double driving in Elizabeth Higgins (3-for-3, game-high three hits), who singled in the previous at-bat.
Lead-off errors and two singles in both the first two innings contributed to Alvin scoring three combined runs making the score 3-1 Lady Jackets after two.
After Higgins connected on the first pitch for a lead-off double to center to start the fourth inning, Friendswood used more two-out magic.
Grace Hahn hustled out an infield single advancing Higgins to third and then stole second base setting up Lauren Adams two-RBI single to tie the score at 3-3.
The first three Alvin players reaching base to start the bottom of the sixth (single, error, RBI single to right by pitcher Rachel Hertenberger) was how the Lady Jackets snatched the lead for good.
Friendswood (3-4 in District 24-6A) travels to Dickinson (1-6) for its next game 7 p.m. Thursday.
DISTRICT 23-5A
Santa Fe 22, Fort Bend Marshall 0 (3 innings)
MISSOURI CITY
The Santa Fe Lady Indians made easy work of Marshall on the road Tuesday, plating 15 runs in the top of the first inning en route to a blowout victory.
Santa Fe was led by Morgan Childs’ huge day at the plate, as she went 3-for-3 with two triples, a home run, five RBIs and four runs scored. Ryleigh Mata (3-for-4, three runs, three RBIs) also had a home run in the game.
Maggie Childs and Reese Reyna (two RBIs, two runs) also clobbered triples, and Sierra Cothern and Destinie Revier (two RBIs) contributed extra-base hits with a double apiece. Rylie Bouvier also had two RBIs in the game.
Maddy Blake threw a perfect inning with one strikeout, and Emily Hartnett threw in the other two frames with five strikeouts and one hit allowed.
The Lady Indians (9-1 in district) remain on the road in their next game, which will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Fort Bend Elkins (3-7).
Texas City 11, Fort Bend Elkins 0 (5 innings)
MISSOURI CITY
Texas City’s Mya Holmes felt right at home at the Lady Knights’ softball field as she did it all for the Lady Stings on Tuesday night in a run-rule shortened contest.
Three consecutive extra-base RBI hits from Holmes (triple), Jade Arroyo (double) and Tavery Ortiz (triple) contributed to Texas City scoring four runs in the top of the first.
Holmes’ RBI double in the second inning scored Deborah Jaeger (lead-off single) and then Holmes stole third and home with two outs making the score 6-0.
The first three batters reached (Holmes single and back-to-back hit by pitches to Arroyo and Ortiz) in the fourth that contributed to two more Lady Stings crossing the plate when Holmes scored on a passed ball and Arroyo stole home.
An inside the park two-run homer in the fifth finished off Holmes’s spectacular night going 4-for-4 at the plate with four runs, four RBIs, two stolen bases and a single away from the cycle.
Jaeger and Arroyo each scored two runs for the Lady Stings.
Texas City (7-3 in District 23-5A) will tangle with Ball High (6-3) in Galveston at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
