Galveston County high school softball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 4, Friendswood 2
FRIENDSWOOD
In a critical game for playoff positioning, Clear Falls swept the season series against Friendswood to gain the upper hand in the playoff picture Tuesday on the road.
Juli Niedermaier's two-out run scoring single driving in Chelsi Olvera, who started the game with a single, had the Knights on the right track, taking a 1-0 lead.
Friendswood tied the game in the bottom of the second when Elizabeth Higgins flexed her muscles by connecting on a lead-off home run to left.
Three singles played a big role for Clear Falls to take the lead for good in the fifth inning.
After Katie Hoke’s groundout moved Haley Abshire (lead-off single) to third and Olvera (single) to second, Erica Riley connected on a big two-out, two-run single to center.
Grace Hahn used her legs to score Friendswood’s second run of the game in the bottom of the fifth when Hahn worked a lead-off walk, stole second and third, and then scored on an error.
The Knights added an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Niedermaier stroked a two-out run-scoring single scoring Olvera (walk).
Olvera (three runs), Niedermaier and Payton Bean all had two hits for Clear Falls. The Knights totaled nine hits.
Reagan Jones had two of the Lady Mustangs’ three hits.
Bean picked up the complete game win in the circle for the Knights, allowing one earned run, three hits, one walk and striking out 15.
Clear Falls (6-3 in District 24-6A) travels to Clear Lake (0-9), and Friendswood (4-5) will look to get back on track when the Lady Mustangs travel to Clear Brook (3-6).
First pitch for both games is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Dickinson 12, Clear Lake 5
HOUSTON
Playing on the road Tuesday, the Dickinson Lady Gators got a brief scare from the last-place Clear Lake Falcons, but used a seven-run fourth inning to secure the win and snap a seven-game losing streak.
Down 4-3 through three innings, Dickinson got the big top of the fourth started with the first five batters reaching base. Cailyn Peterson’s RBI double drove in Baylee Klingler (lead-off walk) and Emily Garcia (single) for a 5-4 lead the Lady Gators would never relinquish.
Ashley Schaub laced an RBI single for a 6-4 lead, and after Mariana Vazquez reached on a one-out error to load the bases, Landrei Stafford raked a bases-clearing three-run double. Klingler’s RBI base hit concluded the big inning.
Clear Lake logged a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Dickinson answered back with two runs in the top of the sixth on a one-out, two-run single hit by Garcia that plated Demi Slater and Stafford, who reached base on a dropped third strike passed ball and an error, respectively, to lead off the inning.
The Lady Gators jumped out to a 3-0 lead with an RBI single from Peterson scoring Klingler (lead-off walk) in the top of the first, a sacrifice fly RBI by Garcia scoring Stafford (no-out single) in the top of the second and another RBI single by Peterson scoring Olivia Nava (fielder’s choice) in the top of the second.
Clear Lake threatened to earn its first district win of the season after a four-run bottom of the second and a scoreless third inning.
Dickinson blasted out 16 total base hits, including five doubles. Leading the way were Stafford (3-for-5, three RBIs, three runs, two doubles), Peterson (3-for-5, four RBIs, one run, one double), Slater (3-for-5, two runs, one double), Klingler (2-for-2, two runs, one RBI, one double, three walks), Garcia (2-for-4, three RBIs, one run) and Schaub (2-for-5, one RBI, one run).
The Lady Gators (2-7 in district) will try to ride the momentum of the win into their next game, which will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Clear Springs (7-2).
Other scores:
Clear Brook 3, Clear Creek 2
DISTRICT 23-5A
Santa Fe 3, Ball High 1
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians rallied to score two two-out runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to avenge their only loss of the district season against the Ball High Lady Tors at home Tuesday.
Morgan Childs led off the inning with a single and Rylie Bouvier reached base on a one-out error to get things started. After a groundout advanced both runners into scoring position, a passed ball during Maggie Childs’ at-bat saw her older sister race home for the go-ahead score. Maggie Childs then gave Santa Fe an insurance run with an RBI single.
Both teams scored in the third inning for a 1-1 score. Britaney Shaw crushed a two-out home run to center field to give Ball High a 1-0 lead. Juliana Garcia led off the bottom of the frame with a bunt single and advanced all the way to third on a groundout to set up Morgan Childs’s RBI single.
Both Childs sisters had two-hit games, while Shaw went 3-for-3 for the Lady Tors with a double in addition to her home run.
Maddy Blake went the distance in the circle to pick up the win, throwing seven innings with six hits, one earned run, four strikeouts and one walk. Janae Girouard picked up the hard-luck loss, going six innings with eight hits, three runs (one earned), three strikeouts and one walk.
Both teams are slated to return to action 6:30 p.m. Friday. Santa Fe (11-1 in district) will have a tough matchup next as the team makes the short trip to Texas City (8-3), while Ball High (6-5) will look for an upset at home over Galena Park.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
