LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls wasted no time on Friday night to assure there would not be a decisive third game on Saturday.
The Knights scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning to give ace hurler Braydon Fisher all the support he would need in a 13-5 rout of Brazoswood to complete the two-game sweep in a Class 6A, Region III bi-district round series.
“You don’t go in thinking that you can score nine runs to start the game, but we were hitting the ball well in batting practice and it showed,” said Clear Falls coach Eddie Youngblood. “They had a very serious approach to BP.”
Catcher Willis Coleman started the outburst when he took the first pitch from Andy Rubalcaba over the left field fence. A double from Kaiden Beaty and a single from Fisher was then followed by an error that plated Beaty. Courtesy runner Langston White came home on a wild pitch before Braxton Gerek was hit by a pitch that ended Rubalcaba’s night on the mound.
After Anik Haldar singled, Jonathan Pascale doubled home two runs and scored on a single by Tanner Blackwell. Cooper Timmons then singled before the Buccaneers finally recorded an out. A Beaty single and a sacrifice fly from Fisher rounded out the first inning for Clear Falls.
Fisher, who went six innings, allowed just four hits but five errors from the Knights helped keep Brazoswood in the game. The Bucs scored three times in the top of the third inning on the strength of three Clear Falls errors, with Rubalcaba driving in two with a single.
After adding a run in the fourth, the Buccaneers were handcuffed by Fisher, who got added run support when Coleman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. The Knights added one more run in the bottom of the sixth before Brazoswood closed out the scoring on a wild pitch from reliever Garrett Esquivel in the top of the seventh.
Clear Falls will play Atasocita in next week’s area round with times, dates and locations to be determined.
