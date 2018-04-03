HOUSTON
Fueled by a relentless attack and a disciplined defense, the Kingwood Park Lady Panthers handed the Santa Fe Lady Indians a 6-0 defeat in the area round of the Region III-5A playoffs Tuesday at Delmar Stadium.
After the match, Lady Indians head coach Kevyn Trammell said the final score was not indicative of the high levels of effort and energy her team showed throughout.
“Our whole team, they pushed and kept playing through the entire game,” Trammell said. “I don’t think 6-0 does them justice whatsoever when you see just the score. … I’m very proud of my team. They still hustled, and they worked very hard.”
It seemed only a matter of time before Kingwood Park would put a ball in the back of the net, and the Lady Panthers did just that in the 25th minute, as Allie Byrd drilled a shot home from the left side of the penalty box.
Kingwood Park added to its total in the 37th minute, as Hayden Overstreet fired a shot on goal that was deflected by Lady Indians goalkeeper Regan Brantley, but then Overstreet got her own rebound and sent it into the goal for a 2-0 lead.
Overstreet struck again in the 53rd minute to put the Lady Panthers up, 3-0, and Byrd put on some nice moves to add another goal in the 57th minute before completing the hat trick about a minute later for a 5-0 advantage. Byrd added one more goal for good measure with just over two minutes left to play.
Kingwood Park’s attack was active early and often with Byrd setting the tone with a great run inside the match’s first minute, sprinting past Santa Fe’s defense. But, Brantley was able to make the stop.
In the third minute, Byrd missed out on a golden opportunity when a shot on goal was deflected off of Brantley’s hands and right to Byrd’s boot for a wide-open look, but the shot flew high and wide right. Brantley stopped another of Byrd’s attacks on the goal in the seventh minute and diverted another one about a minute later.
Santa’s attack, on the other hand, was largely limited in the match. A Santa Fe shot on goal in the 18th minute was easily corralled by Kingwood Park keeper A.J. Weeks. Brooke Sumbles had a promising run in the 21st for the Lady Indians, but Weeks came out to make the stop. In the 30th minute, the Lady Indians misfired on a corner kick opportunity.
Alyssa Williams got a brief look at an open shot in the 63rd minute before the opportunity was broken up by the defense. A shot by Rachel Bejarano in the 65th minute sailed high. A few minutes later, Bejarano passed to Sumbles for a shot on goal, but Weeks made the save.
Brantley stopped a shot on goal in the 31st minute and another in the 33rd minute, with the defense clearing a dangerous loose ball on the latter. Kingwood Park didn’t slow its attack down much in the second half with a 2-0 lead at halftime, with Brantley making multiple saves to prevent the match from getting completely out of hand.
