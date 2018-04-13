SANTA FE
Morgan Childs’s two-out walk-off two-run home run delivered a 5-4 win Friday for the Santa Fe Lady Indians over the Galena Park Lady Jackets in what was an exciting back-and-forth contest.
“I’m smiling ear-to-ear still, I can’t stop,” Childs said after the game.
The win clinches Santa Fe’s sixth consecutive district title, and the Lady Indians (13-1 in District 23-5A) will look to keep on winning in their next game 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Bend Willowridge (2-12).
“In that last inning when Morgan went up to bat, I told her, ‘This is your moment, this is your time,’ and she did what I said,” Santa Fe head coach Beth Baros said. “It’s clutch moments like that that can win a game, and that was huge for our team. They needed that moment to carry us through the rest of district and lead us into the playoffs.”
After Ryleigh Mata reached base on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on an error, a groundout put the Lady Indians one out away from a 4-3 defeat in the bottom of the seventh. On a 1-1 count, Childs smashed a line drive home run that, even by her own admission, didn’t appear like it would clear the left-center field fence initially.
“I just thought it was a normal hit, I was shocked,” Childs said.
Santa Fe took advantage of a pair of Galena Park fielding errors to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Lady Jackets struck back to tie the game 1-1 in the top of the second on a two-out Elaine Gonzalez RBI single that was sent just beyond the reach of Lady Indians pitcher Maddy Blake and through the middle of the infield to drive in Kassandra Vargas (lead-off walk).
Juliana Garcia’s lead-off double in the bottom of the third helped the Lady Indians re-take the lead, 2-1. Garcia advanced to third on a groundout, and Michelle Owens drove the runner home on a groundout.
Galena Park grabbed its first lead of the game, 3-2, with a two-run top of the fourth. Again, it was Gonzalez with the clutch two-out hit, as her two-RBI single drove in Vargas (fielder’s choice) and Jocelyn Longoria (courtesy runner for Julia Vazquez, who singled).
Santa Fe got back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth to tie things up, 3-3, on an RBI double laced to right field by Reese Reyna, scoring Ciara Trahan (single).
Another two-out RBI gave Galena Park a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth, as Zoie Garcia hit a one-out double, and, following a sacrifice bunt, Bailey Richey shot a run-scoring single to center.
“The kids had a lot of nerves coming into tonight,” Baros said. “The kids had a really strange week this week (with a bye Tuesday and testing), and we knew when they were warming up that something was a little different.”
In addition to Childs, also collecting multi-hit games for Santa Fe were Garcia (3-for-4, two doubles) and Trahan (2-for-3).
