Galveston County high school softball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 1, Clear Creek 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Chargers handed the Clear Creek Wildcats their first loss in district play this season in a pitcher’s duel Thursday at Clear Creek High School.
The game’s lone run scored came in the top of the third. Demi Elder got a two-out rally started with a single to center followed by a stolen base. Malorie Langford drove in what turned out to be the game-winning run on a triple raked to right field.
Langford (2-for-3, one RBI) and Elder (2-for-4, one run) each had multi-hit games for Clear Springs.
Kelly Maxwell had an outstanding performance in the circle for the Chargers, picking up the complete game shutout win with seven innings pitched, four hits, 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Megan Lee was hit with the tough-luck loss, scattering seven hits over seven innings with the one earned run, seven strikeouts and no walks.
Clear Creek’s only hits (all singles) came from Ashley Ramber, Madison Petrella, Loran Salinas and Pam Richardson.
Both teams return to action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Springs (6-2 in district) tries to follow the big win in another 24-6A showdown at home against Alvin (7-1). Clear Creek (7-1) looks to rebound at Clear Lake (0-8).
Friendswood 6, Dickinson 4
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs rallied from behind late and held on for a district win over the Dickinson Lady Gators on Thursday.
Trailing 3-1, Friendswood put up five runs in the bottom of the sixth to help snatch a victory out of the jaws of defeat.
A walk drawn by Haven Franks sandwiched by two errors loaded the bases with no outs, and another error allowed the first run of the inning to score. That was followed by an RBI single by Tricia Yarotsky, an RBI sacrifice fly by Reagan Jones and an RBI single by Elizabeth Higgins. Yarotsky stole home for the final run of the big inning.
Dickinson got an RBI groundout in the top of the seventh, but were unable to regain the lead. The Lady Gators also scored on a two-out RBI single from Emily Garcia in the top of the first, a lead-off home run from Baylee Klingler in the top of the third and an RBI single from Lulu Vazquez in the top of the fifth.
Friendswood’s other run came on a Lauren Adams RBI single in the bottom of the third.
Logging multi-hit games were Jones (2-for-3, one RBI, one run) and Adams (2-for-3, one RBI) for Friendswood, and Klingler (2-for-3, two runs, one RBI) and Vazquez, who reached on all four of her plate appearances with two singles and two walks, for Dickinson.
Both teams are back in action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs (4-4 in district) host Clear Falls (N/A), and the Lady Gators (1-7) will be at Clear Lake (0-8).
DISTRICT 23-5A
Santa Fe 16, Fort Bend Elkins 2 (5 innings)
MISSOURI CITY
Santa Fe became the first team in district to achieve double-digit wins in a rout of Elkins on Thursday night.
Back-to-back fielding errors by the Lady Knights to start the game set up up Morgan Childs’s run-scoring groundout for Santa Fe’s first run.
The first three batters in the second contributed to the Lady Indians’ second run as Sierra Cothern started the inning with a double, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Reese Reyna, and was driven in thanks to Ciara Trahan’s single.
Elkins had five of its total seven hits in the second and third to tie the game at 2-2.
Santa Fe then exploded for 13 runs in the fourth. After one quick out, 12 consecutive batters reached base, which was highlighted by three run-scoring triples from Reyna, Trahan and Ryleigh Mata, and a two-run home run by Michelle Owens.
Recording notable stats for Santa Fe were Juliana Garcia (three runs), Cothern (four runs, two hits) Reyna (two runs, two hits) and Trahan (two runs, three hits, three RBIs).
Mata, Childs, Owens, and Destinie Reviere all had two RBIs for the Lady Indians.
Santa Fe (10-1 in District 23-5A) will look to redeem its only loss in district, as the Lady Indians host Ball High (N/A) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
