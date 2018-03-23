Galveston County baseball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 5, Clear Brook 1
FRIENDSWOOD
Behind Garrett Poston's pitching gem, the Wildcats completed the sweep in the district series with Clear Brook.
With two outs, Alec Lamar worked a two-out walk that started a rally for the Wildcats.
Back-to-back singles from Logan Spuler and Jacob Madden (RBI) got Clear Creek on the scoreboard, and then Spuler was able to score on a fielding error from the result of the next at-bat, giving the Wildcats a 2-0 lead in the fourth.
Players for both teams who each had two hits in the game played a role in their teams scoring a run in the sixth inning.
Poston was able to score on a fielding error later in the inning after he connected on a lead-off double to left.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Gavin Machado answered with a homer.
In the seventh inning, the Wildcats took advantage of wild Wolverine pitching that resulted in three hit batters, two walks and a wild pitch that aided Clear Creek to score two insurance runs. Liam Gunter (who was hit) scored on a wild pitch, and Alec Lamar collected an RBI the “hurt” way by being plunked with the bases loaded, allowing Matthew Etzel (single) to score.
Poston was solid on the mound for the Wildcats going the distance (seven innings), striking out six, allowing five hits, one run and walking two on 86 pitches.
Clear Creek (3-1 in District 24-6A) will be looking to build on its three-game district winning streak as the Wildcats travel to Alvin (1-3) on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Clear Falls 2, Friendswood 0
FRIENDSWOOD
After their high-scoring affair Tuesday, the Clear Falls Knights won a pitchers duel Friday against the Friendswood Mustangs.
Clear Falls scored a run in the top of the second and in the top of the third, which proved to be enough for Knights pitcher Jonathan Pascale, who threw a complete-game shutout (seven innings, four hits, no walks, five strikeouts).
It was a tough-luck night for Friendswood starting pitcher Brandon Deskins (six innings, three hits, two walks, eight strikeouts, no earned runs), as both of Clear Falls’ runs scored on errors.
Braydon Fisher (2-for-3, one double) had a multi-hit game for the Knights, and Johnnie Nemecek (2-for-3) did the same for the Mustangs.
Clear Falls (3-1 in district) is scheduled to open a two-game series against Clear Lake (1-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake. Friendswood (2-2) will host Clear Brook (0-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Dickinson 3, Clear Lake 2 (8 innings)
HOUSTON
The tandem of Kiko Nunez and Nathan Ingram led the Gators to an exciting extra-inning win and a district sweep against Clear Lake on Friday night.
Dickinson started chipping away at their 0-2 early deficit as Nunez methodically worked his way around the bases in the top of the second.
Nunez was plunked to start the inning, advanced to second on a Daniel Mosqueda groundout, and moved over to third on a balk.
Kam Johnson then drove Nunez in with a line-drive RBI single to left.
The Nunez and Johnson combination worked again for the Gators to tie the game up in the fourth.
After Nunez stroked a lead-off single to left and Mosqueda reached on a bunt error allowing Nunez to advance to second, Johnson singled to left bringing home Nunez.
In the top of the eighth inning, Nunez was able to trot around the bases this time as he smoked a one-out homer to right for the go-ahead run.
Ingram (eight innings pitched, four hits, one earned run, four strikeouts, and three walks) pitched a beauty for Dickinson and retired the final 11 batters he faced in the complete game victory.
Dickinson (3-1 in District 24-6A) starts a big series on the road against Clear Springs (3-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
