DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators managed to shut out the Dawson Eagles in their 5-0 win in the Region III-6A bi-district round Thursday night at home.
Playing in Game 1 in the best-of-three series, the Gators are now one win away from advancing to area after completing the shutout win. Game 2 will be 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dawson.
“We put together a complete game,” said Dickinson head coach Bo Davis. “We haven’t done that too many times this year, but tonight we looked great in all phases of the game. We put the ball in play. We weren’t always getting hits, but we kept the strikeouts down to a minimum and hopefully we can do it all again.”
Pitcher Ty Bruysshchaard pitched the entire game on the mound, holding the Eagles to only three hits total. The Gators finished with eight hits and both teams had one error.
“I think Ty did a heck of a job for us on the mound,” Davis said. “Our defense played hard behind him and we’ve been waiting for those timely hits all year and got them tonight.”
Designated hitter Gio Iannuzzi got the first hit of the game with a single into deep center field in the top of the second inning with two outs. Luke Haas picked up a walk to get two Eagles on base before Alec Reyes struck out.
The Gators’ first hit of the game came on the same play as their first run when Hunter Sims recorded an inside-the-park home run with a deep crack into center field to give Dickinson a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.
Guy Garibay’s lead-off triple to right field in the bottom of the fourth put him in scoring position. Kiko Nunez then scored his teammate with an RBI single.
Trint Lopez started the bottom half of the fifth inning with a home run.
Daniel Mosqueda added to the Gators’ lead with an RBI single to make it 4-0 in the fifth.
Max Garcia took over on the mound in the bottom of the sixth for the Eagles, replacing starting pitcher Adam Houghtaling.
A Kiko Nunez walk, followed by singles from Nathan Ingram and Sims loaded the bases for the Gators in the sixth.
Lopez added an insurance run for the Gators with an RBI sacrifice to score Carlos Castro (who had gone in as a courtesy runner for Nunez) before the night was over.
