Splendora’s battery assaulted Texas City with catcher Savanna Parker hitting two home runs and driving in four and pitcher Caleigh Millican adding a home run of her own and throwing a gem in the Ladycats’ 8-1 win over the Lady Stings in Game 1 of their best-of-three Region III-6A area round playoff series Thursday at North Shore High School.
“Our nerves got the best of us tonight,” Texas City head coach Jennifer Oregbesan said. “We settled in after a few innings and settled further in later in the game, but we just kind of ran out of time at that point. But, they’re a good team.”
Parker blasted a one-out two-run home run to center in the bottom of the first for an early 2-0 lead, and later in the inning, Leah Hensarling added to the lead with an RBI double off the left field wall driving in Kaicey Hagler (bloop single).
Splendora pushed its lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the second with a two-out rally. An RBI bloop single by Kerstyn McLain drove in Shaelyn Sanders (two-out single) and an RBI double by Parker brought McLain home.
Millican’s two-run home run to left in the bottom of the third surged the Ladycats’ lead to 7-0, and Parker’s second home run of the night to soar over the center field fence in the bottom of the fourth capped their scoring.
Mya Holmes hustled out a lead-off infield single in the top of the fifth to break up a no-hitter bid by Millican.
Texas City got its lone run in the top of the sixth when Sydney Moore (infield single), Jade Arroyo (bloop single) and Tavery Ortiz (walk) loaded the bases with one out, and when Splendora tried to turn a double play on a line-out, an errant throw allowed Moore to scamper home.
Millican surrendered just three hits and four walks with the unearned run, and she recorded eight of her 11 strikeouts in the first three innings.
In addition to Parker’s (3-for-3, four RBIs, two runs, one intentional walk) big day at the plate, also logging multi-hit games were McLain (2-for-3, two runs, one RBI), Hensarling (2-for-3, one RBI, one run) and Hagler (2-for-4, one run).
The series will resume at North Shore with Game 2 starting 5 p.m. Friday. If needed, Game 3 will start 30 minutes after Game 3.
“I think we’ll be OK tomorrow, we just have to get going from the get-go,” Oregbesan said. “I told them that we’ve seen them now, so we know what to expect.”
