An offensive explosion saw Clear Falls break open a close game late, as the Knights recorded a 9-3 win against their cross-town rival Clear Creek.
“I think this was a great confidence booster and reminded my kids that we’re a force to be reckoned with, too,” Clear Falls head coach Kimberly Partin said.
Tied 2-2, Clear Falls scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and four more in the bottom of the sixth to run away with the win.
After back-to-back one-out singles from Erica Riley (3-for-4, double, two RBIs, two runs) and Baylee Fruedenberg (3-for-4, double, two runs, one RBI), Ciara Victor smashed a two-run double to left field for a 4-2 Knights lead. Aaliyah Garcia’s two-out RBI single pushed the lead to 5-2.
With one out in the sixth, Katie Hoke (2-for-3, double, three runs) laced a double to left-center field. Riley punched an RBI single to right field, and after Victor drew a seven-pitch walk to load the bases, Chloe Jackson’s RBI sacrifice fly made the score 7-2. Garcia came through with a two-out knockout blow, blasting a two-run double to left-center.
Clear Creek got out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when, with two outs, Ashley Ramber reached third base on a pair of errors — the first of which was a collision in left field that saw Clear Falls’ Juli Niedermaier leave the game with a knee injury — and later came home on another misfielded ball.
“That could have been detrimental to our success, but this team has shown time and time again over the course of this season that adversity isn’t the end of us; adversity isn’t where we stop,” Partin said “We keep pushing through and rise to the challenge. So, I’m proud of my girls for deciding that they weren’t going to let something like that keep us from being successful.”
Clear Falls answered right back in the bottom of the first on a one-out RBI double scorched down the left field line by Riley to score Hoke (one-out walk) to tie the game 1-1, and took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third on a two-out RBI double from Freudenberg scoring Hoke again (one-out double).
The Wildcats tied the game in the top of the fifth when Madison Petrella (2-for-3, double, one RBI) drove in Jessica Skladal (one-out single) with a two-out double crushed off the center field wall, and notched a run in the top of the seventh on a one-out RBI single shot up the middle by Lindsey Leistad to plate Ramber (lead-off double).
Clear Falls (9-5 in District 24-6A) will enter the playoffs as the district’s No. 4 seed and will face the winner of a first-place District 23-6A tiebreaker Monday between Pearland Dawson and Brazoswood. The No. 3-seeded Wildcats (10-4) face the loser of that tiebreaker.
